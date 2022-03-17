SengeeBiochem Exim Pvt. Ltd. expands its portfolio of healthy food products, launches ORAH Extra Virgin Mustard Oil

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV): SengeeBiochem Exim Pvt Ltd, an eminent FMCG brand, has positioned itself as a leading provider of healthy food products. As a part of its recent ventures, the company has launched the Extra Virgin Mustard Oil in Hyderabad, Bangalore & Delhi under its brand, ORAH.

Currently available at Q-Mart GachhiBowli, Q-Mart Banjara Hills, and Balaji Grand Mehendipattam in Hyderabad, and in Laxmi Super Market, I-Mart, and Hyper Bazaar in Bengaluru, ORAH is resolved to provide a solution to unhealthy oils available in the market. ORAH Mustard Oil will also be available on e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Flipkart etc. in order to ensure pan-India availability of the product.

There is a shift in the consumption behaviour trends with the majority of the population opting for a healthy, sustainable, and enjoyable diet. The onset of the pandemic was another catalyst that surged this shift in consumption patterns. More and more consumers started preferring healthy cold-pressed and local oils. This shift encouraged SengeeBiochem Exim to introduce the ORAH Extra Virgin/ Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil.



Rohit Dubepatil, Director of SengeeBiochem Exim Pvt Ltd said, "COVID has forced people to move out from the unhealthy food habits and switch towards the healthy alternatives. The retail presence of SengeeBiochem Exim Pvt Ltd in South India gives us an edge to reach the consumers and offer them healthier options. The company that was only into healthy imported food products till now is now launching a series of healthy oils like Mustard, Coconut, Til (Sesame), and Groundnut oil. All of these would be unrefined and chemical-free."



Mustard oil, popular in different parts of India, is a healthier alternative for Vegetable oil, Soybean oil, and many other saturated fats. Apart from dietary advantages, mustard oil also has several hair and skincare benefits. It blocks microbial growth, reduces inflammation, has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-carcinogenic properties, and is a good source of Monounsaturated Fatty Acids. The amount of vitamin E in the alpha-tocopherol present in mustard oil has beneficial effects to control diabetic hazards.



SengeeBiochem Exim Pvt Ltd., has established a prominent market presence with its various brands, partnerships, and products. Apart from SOLASZ Olive oil and ORAH Almond Oil, the company also offers a range of products such as pasta, vinegar, beans etc.

SengeeBiochem Exim Pvt Ltd., started as an importer of healthy food products in India in 2013 and has evolved into a Green Company safeguarding the ecosystem from any kind of production hazards. All the products under its various brands are certified by FSSAI, and other important statutory bodies across sectors. Since consumers value a company that has a strong HSE practice, Sengee has ensured the highest level of health, safety, and environmental policy standards. With quality being the foundation of the business, Sengee makes sure their customers get the right products at the right time without any compromise on the nutritive value.

To know more visit:www.shopsenges.online

