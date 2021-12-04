SENS Clinic joins hands with Bollywood's favourite Acupuncturist Dr. Jewel Gamadia

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): SENS Clinic, a state-of-the-art dermatology clinic and benchmark in Age management solutions in the national capital, is proud to announce its partnership with Dr Jewel Gamadia, a leading alternative medicine expert and a name that is synonymous with beauty to Bollywood A-listers.

Dr Gamadia, popularly known as B-town's go-to-acupuncturist is known for his strong clientele comprising A-listed actors like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, to name a few, is the Founder of holistic wellness brand Youth Secrets. The brand has been a forebearer in bringing innovative health supplements and health practices based on conventional science within easy reach.

As part of the partnership, the flagship products from Youth Secrets such as Lung Rexnax, Skin Pill, Natural Calcium Ocean, Premium magnesium, PCOD Support etc. will now be exclusively available at the SENS Clinic, Delhi.



SENS Clinic is the brainchild of Sanamdeep Chadha who is its Founder and Director. It is a reputed name in Regenerative Medicine, Alternative Healing, Body Shaping & Body Contouring, and Age Management Solutions. It comprises range of injectables and topical medicines that work in a bio-mimic environment. The clinic has been providing a full range of aesthetic services including holistic skin, hair care solutions and makeup services for the past 6 years. The expansive 5500 sq. ft. facility adopts the latest tools and trends in cosmetic dermatology to deliver world class services in comprehensive medical wellness to its esteemed clientele. This exclusive partnership with Dr. Jewel's Youth Secrets will bring a whole new range of health and wellness supplements at SENS Clinic for its clientele.

Speaking on the partnership, Chadha Director of SENS Clinic said, "We are proud to have partnered with Dr. Jewel and Youth Secrets in our journey to offer world class solutions to the overall wellbeing of our clients. We are passionate about helping our clients achieve the results they want through the vast range of non-invasive, technology based treatments that we offer. Our commitment to offer the best of beauty and wellness also includes internal wellbeing and with this exclusive partnership we have taken a step forward in that direction."

SENS, the health and wellness clinic in the heart of the national capital at South Extension, offers full range of aesthetic services, cosmetic dermatology, functional and regenerative medicine, alternative healing, body shaping, and body contouring as well as age management solutions.

It uses only top of the line equipment, the latest and safest routines in a state-of-the-art facility, and the SENS technicians are trained professionals with only one goal in mind - deliver the desired results. The clinic believes in providing safe and effective procedures that help achieve aesthetic goals with the main priority being client's comfort and well-being. To this end, SENS experts make a holistic assessment taking into consideration existing conditions, medical history, genetics and lifestyle before proposing a unique and personalized regime based on individual needs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

