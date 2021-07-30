Sensex drops 66 points amid volatility, Bajaj twins crack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range and wiped out early gains to close in the red on Friday amid weak global trends.

As the closing bell rang, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.13 per cent at 52,587 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 15 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,763.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.6 per cent and auto by 0.9 per cent. But Nifty metal cracked by 0.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.3 per cent.



Among stocks, Bajaj Finance tumbled by 2.6 per cent to close at Rs 6,231.95 per share while Bajaj Finserv was down by 2.4 per cent to Rs 14,240.

Metal majors Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel lost by 2.2 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively. State Bank of India, SBI Life, Axis Bank, UPL and Asian Paints also eroded gains by over 1 per cent.

However, Sun Pharma gained by 10 per cent on strong June quarter results and closed at Rs 773.55 per share. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Adani Ports and Bajaj Auto too traded with losses.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped. Japan's Nikkei dipped 1.8 per cent to end at over six-month low on virus worries.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.35 per cent with tech stocks once again dragging while Seoul's Kospi slipped 1.24 per cent to post the worst month since March 2020. (ANI)

