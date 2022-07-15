Sensex registers marginal gain; auto, FMCG stocks climb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Indian equities markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading with marginal gains in the afternoon session on Friday led by strong buying support in auto and FMCG stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 42 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 53,458.15 points at 1.42 pm against its previous day's close at 53,416.15 points.

Earlier, the index started the day in the positive at 53,637.88 points and rose to a high of 53,755.96 points in the morning trade. The index slipped in the red in the afternoon session hitting a low of 53,361.62 points. However, good buying support in FMCG and auto stocks helped the index turn positive again.

The Sensex is trading in the positive after four straight sessions of loss. The index had lost 98.00 points or 0.18 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 12.35 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 15,951.00 points against its previous day's close at 15,938.65 points.

The Nifty had lost 28 points or 0.18 per cent on Thursday.

Titan jumped 2.10 per cent to Rs 2173.15.



There was good buying support in auto and FMCG stocks. Mahindra & Mahindra soared 1.95 per cent to Rs 1164.45. Maruti Suzuki jumped 1.54 per cent to Rs 8694.15.

Hindustan Unilever rose 1.77 per cent to Rs 2541.35. Nestle India jumped 1.40 per cent to Rs 18627.20.

However, IT and metal stocks tumbled. Tata Steel slumped 3.22 per cent to Rs 878.85.

HCL Technologies slumped 2.54 per cent to Rs 880.75. HCL Technologies has slumped for the third straight day on disappointing Q1 earnings.

HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,281 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 3,213 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, posting year-on-year growth of 2.11 per cent.

The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to Rs 23,464 crore as compared to Rs 20,068 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last year, posting year-on-year growth of 16.92 per cent. On a sequential basis, the company's revenue rose by 3.83 per cent. HCL Technologies had posted revenue of Rs 22,597 crore in January-April 2022 quarter.

Wipro dipped 2.27 per cent to Rs 392.50. Infosys fell 0.93 per cent to Rs 1415.75. TCS was trading 0.52 per cent down at Rs 2983. (ANI)

