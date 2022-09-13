Sensex soars 448 points; Bajaj, HDFC twins surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 448 points higher in the afternoon session on Tuesday led by good buying support in banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 448.43 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,563.56 points at 1.37 pm against its previous day's close at 60,115.13 points.

The Sensex started the day in the positive at 60,408.29 points and surged to a high of 60,610.47 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex is trading in the positive for the third consecutive session. The Sensex had gained 321.99 points or 0.54 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 129.25 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 18,065.60 points against its previous day's close at 17,936.35 points.



The Nifty had gained 103.00 points or 0.58 per cent on Monday.

There was good buying support in banking and financial stocks.

Bajaj twins soared. Bajaj Finserv surged 3.88 per cent to Rs 1782.35. Bajaj Finance was trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 7387.50. HDFC surged 1.20 per cent to Rs 2450. HDFC Bank jumped 1.11 per cent to Rs 1508.75.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 0.79 per cent higher at Rs 2618.10.

Bharti Airtel, Titan, NTPC, ITC, Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Nestle India were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only five of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red.

Dr Reddy's laboratories slipped 0.37 per cent to Rs 4246.90. TCS, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Technologies were also trading in the red. (ANI)

