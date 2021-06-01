Sensex surges 515 points, JSW Steel and ICICI Bank top gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Key equity indices surged nearly one per cent on Monday with metal and banking stocks leading the rally as India reported a fall in fresh Covid-19 infections.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 515 points or 1 per cent higher at 51,937 while the Nifty 50 gained by 147 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,583.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal moving up by 2.1 per cent, realty by 1.4 per cent, FMCG, financial service and private bank by 1 per cent each. Nifty PSU bank tumbled by 0.7 per cent.

Among stocks, JSW Steel advanced by 3.2 per cent to Rs 712.20 per share while Tata Steel closed 2.1 per cent higher and Hindalco rose 1.6 per cent.

ICICI Bank surged by 3 per cent and index heavyweight Reliance Industries was up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 2,128.60. ITC, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Divi's lab and Maruti Suzuki too traded in the positive terrain.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra skidded by 4.3 per cent to close the day at Rs 809. per share The other laggards were Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma.

Meanwhile, Asian shares tried to extend their recent rally to a third week in the hope US jobs figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global recovery on track.

Hong Kong stocks rose by 0.09 per cent as China's three-child policy boosted health firms. South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.48 per cent ahead of exports data. But Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7 per cent on profit booking. (ANI)