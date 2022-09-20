Sensex surges 843 points amid rebound in global equities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Indian stock market's key indices rallied by around one-and-a-half per cent on Tuesday led by broad-based gains amid a rebound in the global equities.

The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 843.35 points or 1.43 per cent higher at 59,984.58 points at 12.21 pm against its previous day's close at 59,141.23 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day sharply higher at 59,556.91 points and soared past the 60,000-point mark. It touched a high of 60,009.48 points.

The Sensex is trading sharply higher for the second consecutive day. The Sensex had gained 300.44 points or 0.51 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 258.80 points or 1.47 per cent higher at 17,881.05 points against its previous day's close at 17,622.25 points.



The Nifty had gained 91.40 points or 0.52 per cent on Monday.

There was across-the-board buying support. Only one of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex was trading in the red.

IndusInd Bank surged 2.98 per cent to Rs 1262.50. Bajaj Finance jumped 2.79 per cent to Rs 7702. Titan surged 2.67 per cent to Rs 2690.85.

Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were among the major Sensex gainers.

Nestle India was trading 0.17 per cent down at Rs 18,733.85.

Ambuja Cements rallied sharply for the second consecutive day after Adani Group, which completed the acquisition of the firm last week, announced Rs 20,000 crore fund infusion plan.

Ambuja Cements Limited was trading 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 575.15. The scrip had gained 9.32 per cent on Monday. (ANI)

