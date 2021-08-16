Sensex up 145 points, metal and energy stocks surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were volatile on Monday as investors stayed cautious but ended in the green with metal stocks witnessing smart gains.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 145 points or 0.26 per cent at 55,583 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 34 points or 0.21 per cent to 16,563.

Nifty metal gained by 1.5 per cent, financial service by 0.4 per cent and FMCG by 0.3 per cent. All other sectoral indices were in the negative terrain with Nifty PSU bank down by 1 per cent, auto by 0.8 per cent and pharma by 0.6 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel surged by 3.6 per cent to Rs 1,515.30 per share while JSW Steel was up by 1.3 per cent and Hindalco by 0.2 per cent.

The other major gainers included IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and HCL Technologies.

However, auto scrips skidded with Maruti Suzuki down by 2.6 per cent, Eicher Motors by 2.2 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.9 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, most Asian equity markets fell in as concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei was down by 1.62 per cent on economic worries while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped by 0.8 per cent. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday. (ANI)