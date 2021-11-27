SEO Tech Experts - Bagged the title of "Top-Notch Digital Marketing Agency in India"

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI/PNN): SEO Tech Experts is one of the leading digital marketing agencies in India. Since the establishment of this agency, it has given the most consistent and highly commendable results which have made it rise to the present level of fame and recognition.

The experts working at SEO Tech Experts keep themselves updated and keep improving themselves, which has led to the company bagging another award in the field. SEO Tech Experts was awarded as "Top-Notch Digital Marketing Agency in India" in 2021 at the Trade and Media 2021 awards organized at Novotel Resort and Spa in Goa on the 18th of November, 2021.

The award was presented to the agency by the Bollywood actress- Huma Qureshi, who rules the hearts of every Bollywood fan!



The competition was undoubtedly tough with Digital Marketing agencies coming up at a rapid pace, and a bunch of them were nominated for the award too, but SEO Tech Experts, like every year, raised past all of them to emerge as the best.

Huma Qureshi being present at the Trade and Media 2021 awards as a chief guest made the celebration even more exquisite and honored.

SEO Tech Experts launched their services in the year 2009, and since then, they have constantly been proving themselves worthy of all the awards and honors that they have won. Their client niche is spread across various fields, including real estate, education, health, travel, etc.

'We dreamed and planned this agency, but we could have never manifested it if it wasn't for the efforts of everyone associated with SEO Tech Experts. We work together, like a team, to cater to the needs of our individual clients to ensure their digital presence. Every successful project makes us successful, and we strive for perfection in whatever we do. Our vision for 2022 rests on our faith that we will keep growing by helping all our clients to grow and thus realize the goal of mutual development and prosperity! Sachin Gupta and Shilpi Gupta.

