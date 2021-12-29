Serial entrepreneur, Ex-Hair Originals co-founder Ashish Tiwari launches - Hair Forever, a hair extension manufacturing startup

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ex Hair Original Co-founder Ashish Tiwari, after the split with Jitendra Sharma from Hair Originals, has launched a new venture in the Hair extensions domain - Hair Forever. Hair Forever has raised funds worth USD 150K from an array of angel investors in a pre-SEED round. This is the third venture by the serial entrepreneur after Healthkhoj and Hair Originals.

Ashish had joined Hair Originals as a Co-founder with Jitendra Sharma in November 2019. The start-up had also attracted investments in ongoing live start-up pitching show Shark Tank India. However, things got dented between the partners and Ashish moved out from the venture in December 2021 to launch Hair Forever.

"Certainly, we had big expectations from the previous venture, however a lot of things went off-track in terms of partnerships that held back the projected growth. I had to face the betrayal in terms of equity shares and was pushed to survive without a dime for the entire tenure I served with Hair Originals. This restricted my personal and professional growth. On the grounds of betrayal, false pretext, and cheating I had no option, but to proceed for legal remedies," said Ashish Tiwari, Founder and CEO, Hair Forever.

Closing the previous chapter, he has moved on to work towards what he had aspired for while embarking on the entrepreneurial road. Taking a step ahead, he plans to season the overall experience of hair extensions for users with AI integration. Hair Forever will explore AI integration to change the buying experience of customers i.e., users will be able to try virtually all types of extensions and be sure of the length, colour, volume etc., before buying or installing the hair extensions. Leveraging the previous experience of manufacturing, marketing and business model, he understands the areas that might be improvised to establish a healthy business structure.



"Hair Forever will offer people the quality product that otherwise is inaccessible to the Indian audience at a reasonable cost. Most of the quality product is exported, despite the very fact that India is the largest supplier of the raw material in this business. What the businessmen are overlooking is that India also happens to be the strongest market for the product if reaped right. We at Hair Forever, will not just serve overseas but also set foot tight in the domestic market," Ashish Tiwari added.

Electronics and Electrical Communication engineer from IIT Kharagpur Ashish had worked with many notable brands like Cisco, AIG, RoundGlass and Droom Technology before starting his journey at Hair Originals. Now he eyes an accelerated trajectory for Hair Forever as well.

Hair Forever has already set up the facility in Gurugram, Haryana, and is planning to go aggressive in the terms of manufacturing, to accomplish its target of cutting a thicker slice in the market share in top 4 Indian markets - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Pune, by mid of 2022.

To know more, please visit: www.hairforever.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

