Serial entrepreneur Waqar Azmi has launched Smart Business Box to help startups and SMEs fight the Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/SRV Media): After successfully running SutraHR, sumHR, Mumbai Coworking, StartupHR Toolkit & working with over 12000+ startups & SMEs, Waqar Azmi has launched Smart Business Box.

It has all the templates & tools you need to manage every aspect of your business.

It includes 1000+ ready-to-use Business & Legal Agreements, Pitch-decks, Legal Notices, Invoicing Format, MIS reports, etc. To make a business owner's life hassle-free in these challenging times, they've also included Covid-19 documents.

It is designed to save both time and money. It is majorly targeted towards SMEs, young entrepreneurs, business consultants, secretaries, lawyers, etc. Even if there is a designated Legal department, Smart Business Box makes them more efficient.

Smart Business Box helps Startups and SMEs make any legally compliant business document in minutes and for less than a dollar. All the documents are in word & excel format and can be easily understood & customized by anyone as per their need. Legally compliant documents create credibility among stakeholders by showing that they are treated fairly and consistently, whether it's a client or vendor. Business-in-a-Box helps you accomplish your most complicated tasks and projects with ease, speed, and quality. Just download the template, fill in your details and save & print.



Waqar Azmi, CEO, and founder of Smart Business Box says, "Since the Pandemic started, I spoke to hundreds of business owners, which made me realize most of them don't have formal agreements or legal documentation in place. Many of them couldn't afford the high fees charged by legal firms or didn't understand the importance of documentation. This Pandemic has been an eye-opener for many, including me. People got aware of the force-majeure clause and similar legal terms. We want to help all the small businesses out there with any legal assistance they need in these unprecedented times. At the same time safeguard their business and help them grow it in a structured manner."



Smart Business Box is priced affordably at Rs 3999/- for India and around $60-100 for the rest of the world. It has already acquired more than 2000+ clients, including Khatabook, Amity University, Open bank, Ather, FabHotels, Porter since its pilot launch earlier this year. All the documents in the Business Box are legally compliant, updated, and created from scratch by experienced lawyers and business consultants. You will receive free updates for one full year from the date of purchase. After a year, if you still want to keep receiving updates, you need to renew the subscription.



The company also plans to launch a customized document service by next month. Their mission is to help businesses with affordable business and legal documents and at the same time protect them from any legal hassle. It aims to target over 100 million businesses across the globe. Smart Business Box is a fully integrated digital product, and one can buy online at www.smartbusinessbox.com. Once you complete the payment, you can download all the templates in one click.

Waqar Azmi is a serial entrepreneur & an adventurous traveler. He is the Founder & CEO of Sutra Services Pvt. Ltd. His entrepreneurial journey started with just Rs. 5000 as seed capital and ten clients in its first year. Today he runs multiple businesses with revenues running in million dollars.

Now all companies combined have a clientele of 12,000+ Startups and emerging companies. Waqar has worked closely with the founders of Ola, Practo, PrettySecrets, MissMalini, Pharmacy, Dream11, etc. His experience of working with numerous HR professionals and Startups has helped him understand the problem of Business, HR, and legal documentation. It led him to the idea of creating a Smart Business Box, which makes the life of fellow entrepreneurs hassle-free, rewarding, & flexible.

Waqar is regularly invited to share his expertise and leadership thoughts on entrepreneurship & the HR domain by leading business news channels and publications like BBC, CNBC Awaaz, TOI, Hindustan Times, YourStory, CNBC, ET NOW, Bloomberg, etc. On his quest to find newer thrills of life, Waqar took up solo traveling. It made him explore the adventurous side of his life. Today, he has traveled to more than 50+ countries, including some of the unique places in the world. The Northernmost town (Svalbard) in the world, The Burning Man (USA), Inle Lake (Myanmar), Trolltunga (Norway) are just a few to name.

