Serial Investor Karn Nagpal Launches India's Most Disruptive Vehicle Service Aggregator

New Delhi [India], October 13, (ANI/NewsVoir): Raasta Autotech Pvt. Ltd. (Raasta Autotech), a car & bike service aggregator launched its mobile application today with its extensive portfolio of services. The idea behind the inception of Raasta is the dire need for well-curated world-class after-sales services at the doorstep and Standardized Partner Garages.

The app is available for download at Google play store and apple store. The Customer-friendly application can be easily accessed anywhere and everywhere. Starting from Delhi NCR, with its wide network of Partner garages in order to ensure standardization and perfection of services, Raasta targets to expand its base to other parts of the country by the end of this year. The company focuses on providing a varied service line like denting & painting, AC Repair, Tyre/Wheel Care, Extended Warranties, and Cleaning/Car Spa, along with processes like frictionless Insurance claims.

With its entry into the vehicle servicing market, Raasta plans to achieve more than 1 million downloads this year.

Commenting on the launch Karn Nagpal, MD, Raasta Autotech Pvt. Ltd. said, "We're ideating our company to ease the process of maintaining and looking after one's vehicle. We aim to bridge the gap in the industry by providing hassle-free services to the customers at their doorstep. The customers will be able to choose various services from a wide range of vehicle aid provided by Raasta."

The company envisions to create a significant change in the dynamics of the car repair and service industry of India and plans to be a customer-centric business by curating customized offerings that will work towards strengthening and improving its service initiatives and encouraging them to keep their vehicles well-functioning.

Established in 2021, Raasta Pvt. Ltd. is India's most disruptive vehicle service aggregator. A trusted and reliable service network of technology-enabled standardized garages and at-home services with real-time assistance at a one-touch mobile app. Dedicated service provider and customer support service available 24X7 to assist any kind of vehicle with the least Estimated Time of Arrival.



Raasta is ambitious to change the face of the industry in the coming years by reducing the cost of vehicle service by up to 40% as compared to the OEM workshops.

Raasta is a one-stop service & repair platform for two-wheelers and cars. Raasta covers the whole 360 degrees of vehicle care. We offer high-quality tech-driven vehicle servicing & repairing through our standardized garages, and our own Raasta doorstep services DSS Mobile Vans. Customers today can fulfil all their demands around accessories, tyres and battery replacements, extended warranties, Roadside Assistance etc. at their fingertips using our Raasta app.

Our focus remains on providing a holistic customer experience for all aftermarket vehicle needs.

