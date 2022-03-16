Serviceberry Technologies Recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow APJ Emerging Growth Markets Partner of the Year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Serviceberry Technologies announced that it has been recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow APJ Emerging Growth Markets Partner of the Year for the partner that has shown extraordinary growth in certification obtainment and pipeline growth. Serviceberry has shown significant progress over the last two years and shows potential for more growth moving forward in a targeted emerging market.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for the joint customers. This year's awards are based on partner performance for 2021 by evaluating the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

Speaking on the Occasion, Keyur Damani - Director and CEO said, "We are very pleased to receive this award. This a testimony of our laser focus on customer outcomes and yet not compromising on quality of deliverables. We dedicate this award to all our colleagues, partners & customers."

Over the past year, ServiceNow continued to expand its global partner ecosystem by building intimate relationships with partners to support customers seeking help to navigate their digital transformations journeys and adjust to the new world of work. Membership in ServiceNow's partner program has provided us the tools to equip, enable, and be empowered to identify jointly aligned go-to-market initiatives and innovative offerings and solutions which deliver compelling business value for customers and accelerate growth for ServiceNow business.

