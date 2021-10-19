Setting a new paradigm to bring wellness through awareness, digitally

New Delhi [India] October 19 (ANI/PNN): To provide a credible platform for better health consciousness and awareness about health and wellness to the people digitally and to address the post-COVID health challenges, HEAL Foundation has launched 'Health4All Online', a one-of-its-kind weekly health show every Sunday.

The meticulously designed 'Weekly Health Show' aims to bring wellness through awareness.

While throwing light on the changing state of variants and the vaccines at the inaugural session of 'Health4All Online' Weekly Health Show brought by HEAL Foundation, Guest of Honour and eminent scientist, Prof G Padmanaban, Padma Bhushan, Former Director, IISc, President NASI, Chancellor CUTN, said, "There are two variants of COVID virus - Variant of Concern (VoC) and Variant of Action (VoA). And scientists believe that the Delta variant is the variant of concern, which is not so severe. But vaccines are essential because it protects us, and the severity of diseases is also prevented. As far as the variants are concerned, the Delta variant is not the end of the story. The larger question is - do we have the vaccine for every variant being created? Perhaps not. Thus, I feel that in the middle of next year, India may need the third dose of vaccine. More so, the wonderful initiative 'Health4All Online' weekly health show brought by HEAL Foundation in bringing awareness about health and wellness in the masses is commendable indeed."

"We work for healthcare improvements through various programmes to bring health impacts in the society. Last year, we started COVID Fighters Public Health Safety Movement since the outbreak of COVID in India to bring education and awareness to the masses, which has completed its 500 days and ceaselessly going on. The key learnings of the movement were the abundance of misinformation, disinformation around, and the lack of information in the masses from credible sources. Our various healthcare experts are credible sources for health information. To bring health awareness through experts, we have started the 'Health4All Online' weekly health show with the support of 'Viatris Pharma'. The show will cover preventive health & wellness issues, comorbidities, and various other health issues with respective experts. Weekly Health Round-up capsule and a special session on food and nutrition will be the part of the show," says Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder HEAL Foundation & HEAL Health.

Special Guest at the inaugural session, Ajay Bhatia, Vice President, Head of India Commercial, Viatris, said, "The pandemic has brought lots of problems in the lives of people. Now everyone has turned health-conscious, and they are looking for health solutions. Hence, it becomes important to spread post-pandemic awareness amongst the masses, wherein the upcoming weekly health show - 'Health4All Online' brought by the HEAL Foundation is the need of the hour. Through this show, we expect to reach out to the majority to address their post-COVID health & wellness needs."

Naresh Hasija, Vice President, Head of Public Health Business, India Commercial, Viatris, said, "There should be more focus on prevention and awareness as we have been passing through the post-pandemic era. Now, we should move from illness to wellness. I thank HEAL Foundation for setting the stage for this fantastic initiative - the 'Health4All Online' weekly health show. This weekly health show is supposed to bring wellness through awareness to the lives of millions of people."

Speaking at the inaugural session of 'Health4All Online' Weekly Health Show, Special Guest, Prof K Srinath Reddy, Padma Bhushan, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), said, "Whether it is COVID pandemic or day-to-day health problems we encounter, many of us will require adequate knowledge to prevent, counter and manage the health problems effectively. Therefore, enhancing health literacy is vital. Wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing, and the right kind of nutrition are required to be followed. We need participatory healthcare where people partner public health to secure solidarity at national and global levels. For that, we need to dispel the myths, counter the fake news, and promote the right kind of health and nutrition literacy."

Speaking at the 1st episode of 'Health4All Online' Weekly Health Show, Prof K Sekar, Head, Centre for Psycho-Social Support in Disease Management, NIMHANS, said, "Health is a state of complete mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease, or infirmity. Mental health is an integral part of health, and there is no health without mental health. In the post COVID times when people are suffering from stress and anxiety, to promote mental health, we need to treat others with dignity and respect, provide emotional support and ensure community inclusion. We need to bring community resilience by ABC - Awareness, Behaviour change, and Continuation through collaboration."

