SettleMint India to provide Blockchain based asset tracking solution to Uttarakhand medical colleges powered by Polygon Edge

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian arm of one of the fastest-growing global blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, yesterday announced the start of a pilot project for blockchain-based asset tracking solutions with Uttarakhand Medical Colleges. With this project, SettleMint has initiated inroads into the public sector in the country which is a testimony to the rapid progress it has made across sectors in the last two years.

Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Uttarakhand did the soft launch of the project in the presence of Ashish Kumar Srivastava (IAS) - Director General, Medical Education, Government of Uttarakhand, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Sristhi Assudani, SettleMint, and other dignitaries.

Commenting on the project, Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand said, "Blockchain Technology as a decentralized distributed ledger will help solve the problem of inventory and asset management across medical colleges and hospitals and aggregate the data present in silos across multiple centres. The secure cross-collaboration will lead to multiple efficiencies and improvements in inventory management and reduce instances of any overspending on equipment."



Elaborating on the project, Sristhi Assudani, Director Sales, SettleMint India, said, "Fixed and Consumable Asset Management Dapp will be provided to medical colleges. This will enable the admins of different departments (stores) to create, transfer and mark assets consumed in the medical college. The details of fixed assets along with their transfer information will be put on the blockchain for asset tracking among departments and admins. This will enable optimal resource utilization and proper data collection for the performance of equipment. For the pilot, the system will be deployed in 1 medical college," she further added.

Detailing the project, Akhilesh Srivastava - IT Advisor to Government of Uttarakhand and Chief Executive steer leading the Project, said, "During the pandemic the education sector and medical sciences was seen ramping up and continuously evolving. As part of the evolution, adopting blockchain-based asset tracking solutions by the Uttarakhand Medical Colleges is a significant step for the industry and will pave the way for accelerated adaptation and use."

Explaining the functioning, Shahzad Fatmi, CEO SettleMint, said, "The project will leverage Polygon's networks and tools and marks SettleMint as the only low code platform that can be used to build Dapps on Polygon Edge. Polygon Edge comes with Ethereum bridge which supports cross chain transfers, provides both POS and POA mechanism and allows users to configure their blocktimes and native token economics."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

