Seva At Home partners with WillEffect to provide Will Writing Services to Customers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Seva At Home is excited to announce a new partnership with WillEffect, a bespoke estate planning company. Through this, all Seva Prime Plus (a comprehensive, preventive family healthcare plan) annual subscribers can avail of will-drafting services from WillEffect effective immediately and secure their future. The financial and legal advice from the WillEffect team comes from the talent pool at C.C. Chokshi Advisors, a well-established advisory firm in India. The strategic partnership also extends to WillEffect's customers, who can choose to add Seva At Home's wellness services such as home healthcare, nurse and caretaker at home, and medicine delivery to their bundle.

The will writing service gives subscribers the option to work with experts to draft a will that ensures that their estate and wealth are transferred in line with existing laws to their beneficiaries according to their individual preferences, and helps to ensure that subscribers avoid common mistakes that invalidate wills and create inter-generational complications.

"We are honoured to be working alongside WillEffect. Their work in simplifying the will writing process is extremely vital, and goes hand-in-hand with our mission: To ensure that consumers only have to go to one place to receive a well-rounded healthcare experience. As we continue to make strides in that direction, it's becoming increasingly imperative that various stakeholders in the industry collaborate so that consumers receive the highest quality of each offering," said Atul Gandhi, Founder CEO, Seva At Home when asked about the partnership.

"At WillEffect, our aim is to ensure that assets that you took a lifetime to create and maintain should be passed on according to your desires in a hassle-free manner. We aspire to remove both the complications and stigma associated with writing wills. People often put off writing a will to a later date, despite its immense importance in securing one's own and their loved ones' futures. We're glad to be working with Seva At Home, with their leading home healthcare services and our will drafting expertise, we hope to add value to all our customers," said Karishma Choksi, Director, WillEffect.

The will-writing service is available to all Seva Prime annual subscribers as an add-on for a modest additional payment. Existing customers will soon be able to directly purchase these services from the Seva At Home website, or by calling the Seva At Home toll-free number 1800-120-800003 for further information.

WillEffect is your bespoke estate planner for every estate planning need-from Will writing to Trust creation, bereavement advisory, professional executorship and even business succession planning. Our expertise lies in creating customer-orientated, efficient solutions, tailored to meet your specific requirements and to achieve your individual objectives.

WillEffect provides complete services of Wills and succession advisory matters. It is designed to help customers pass on their personal and business assets to whomever they desire, be it family or anyone else. Our portal www.willeffect.in allows customers to create Wills online in a quick, convenient and user-friendly way at a reasonable cost while ensuring complete confidentiality.



For more information, please visit www.willeffect.in.

Founded in 2019, the award-winning* Seva At Home (SAH) is India's leading health and wellness concierge. Through its technology-enabled platform and large on-the-ground partner network, Seva At Home is on a mission to transform the way healthcare is approached and navigated by individuals, corporates, and not-for-profit organisations.

From home healthcare and telehealth, to mental health and corporate wellness, Seva At Home has brought an array of healthcare services to individuals and families in India. Recognising the need for safe, reliable and unparalleled quality healthcare, Seva At Home empowers individuals, family members and caregivers to focus on health and wellbeing, no matter where they are in the world. With services offered across 60+ cities in India, Seva At Home has been trusted with the healthcare needs of over 8,400 customers and 60+ corporates.

For more information, please visit www.sevaathome.com, or follow us on

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sevaathome

Instagram: www.instagram.com/seva_at_home

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/seva-at-home

*SAH named one of the 10 most promising elderly care service companies - 2021 by Silicon India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

