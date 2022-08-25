Sevarat Healthcare and Nursing Private Limited made a world record with elderly folks on World Senior Citizens Day

Panjim [Goa) [India], August 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sevarat Healthcare and Nursing Private Limited (SHNPL) - a dedicated senior care service - created a World Record for the single largest congregation of senior citizens performing Goan folk dance.

The feat was achieved on World Senior Citizens Day at Indoor Stadium- Peddem, Mapusa, Goa. The initiative is called 'Time of Your Life' to give senior citizens the best time.

For the event, a group of 436 senior citizens from the age range of 60-83 years from across Goa assembled to perform a choreographed Goan Folk dance. The focus was to raise awareness of the challenges faced by senior citizens and the urgent need to change the mindsets of the community towards elders and their care.

It also marks the launch of Sevarat Foundation, a Non-Profit Organization (registered as a trust) of SHNPL and Sevarat Triumph, a social insurance program for persons over 40 years to plan and provision for their social and emotional wellbeing post-retirement.

Speaking on the initiative, Rohini Gonsalves, Founder & Director of Sevarat Healthcare and Nursing Private Limited said, "Senior years are not the time to be spent aloof and alone. It is the time to rejoice in their accomplishments and celebrate their lives. Our initiative, 'Time of Your Life', propagates the same message, and the world record was just another medium to spread the message to the entire length and breadth of the country. Hence, it's pertinent that one needs to plan to spend the years of retired life in ways that empower and ignite their energies in action, contribution, and celebration."



"At SHNPL, our constant endeavour is towards empowering the elders with new avenues to learn things, engage with peers and others, and achieve new feats in their lives," she added.

Paavan Solanki - President of World Records India - was the adjudicator of the event and conferred the world record for the 'Time of Your Life' initiative.

More about the performance: This performance was conceived and choreographed by Dr Pandurang Phaldesai. Shree Kotamagal Dada Pangod of Suyog Shigmotsav Mandal, Adpai, led the performance. The concert was supported by other artist groups headed by Chetan Khedekar and Mr Vignesh Naik.

Sevarat Healthcare and Nursing Private Limited is a dedicated senior care service provider established in 2017. Sevarat stands for 'being in service. As a senior care service, it provides timely, reliable, and professional services to meet every single need of the elderly within their own homes. It has also been the source of several initiatives to engage with the elderly by creating events and opportunities to add liveliness and joy to their lives.

