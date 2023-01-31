Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The seventh graduation ceremony of Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) was organized on Friday evening. Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil, President, Ajeenkya DY Patil University presided over the ceremony. Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice Chancellor at Ajeenkya DY Patil University was present on the occasion.



Tushar Mehendale, Managing Director of ElectroMech Group, Dr. Pradeep Kurulkar, Director, Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pandurang Abaji Raut, Founder, Shrinath Mhaskoba Sugar Factory, Suresh Katta, Founder and CEO of Saama Technologies and Nitin R. Desai, Chairman of Desai Brothers Ltd, Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries were conferred with The Degree of Doctor of Letters Honoris Causa (D.Litt.)



Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil, President, ADYPU said, "that the graduating students belong to peculiar times. They have seen two phases in their education. One during the pandemic, where we could not meet people and everything was virtual and now where things are back to normal. These challenging times have taught the students to deal with uncertainty and ability to be resilient. The students are graduating at a time when humanity is facing many challenges. Our world needs talented young people like you to bring a fresh perspective and knowledge in tackling these problems. The times, we are in, needs people who can think critically and creatively, to solve problems and to innovate. We need people who can build teams, bring consensus, motivate action, and lead. We need people with passion and compassion - the motivation to succeed and to help others succeed. These skills are the most important outcomes to succeed in the present day.



He added that the university education has built a solid foundation for the students to succeed. It has been my personal wish and aspiration to synchronise the Indian Knowledge Systems with the education delivery.



We have initiated the 'Centre of Advanced Indian Studies' in order to derive from the rich Indian knowledge systems in order to respond to our contemporary needs while at the same time absorbing our intellectual traditions. We envisage to situate the teaching and learning in all disciplines, including fundamental sciences and technology, in the Indian context."





Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice Chancellor, Ajeenkya DY Patil University presented the University report including achievements and activities of the year. He said, "the University has already begun a core infrastructure upgrade which includes classrooms, common spaces and the digital library. We completed the extended capacity of our student accommodation. Simultaneously, we've begun redesigning and redeveloping our IT infrastructure to cater and respond to the digital transformation currently underway in all areas: teaching and learning; administration and accounts."



He said, "that we are committed to implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in its entirety. The National Education Policy emphasizes multi-disciplinary programs. While many of our programs are inherently multi-disciplinary, we introduced Minors this year. Minors are meant to extend to our students the possibility of a specialization besides their chosen major."



Hrridaysh Deshpande added, "that we have carefully selected and curated the programs to reflect the future of industry and future of jobs. At the core of these initiatives is our proprietary, Hyflex Learning Model. The Hyflex model integrates face-to-face, online learning and on-site learning experiences in service of intended learning objectives. The model actively helps all learners in being curious and creative. It carefully choses experiences for their learning potential so that our students practice and deepen emergent skills, encounter novel and unpredictable situations that support new learning, and learn from mistakes, and successes."



Around 879 students across 14 Masters programs and 38 Bachelors programs including Management, Design, Engineering, Law, Hotel Management, Film and Media were conferred degrees. At the graduation ceremony, 151 students from various courses were honored with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals for academic excellence.

