SGADF organized 6th International Championship under the guidance of Shivam Thakur

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): School Games and Activity Development Foundation (SGADF) with collaboration with the National Sports Council of Nepal organized the 6th international championship in Nepal. SGADF is a Non-Profit & Non-Government Organization, Committed to Promote games, Physical Education, Sports Science, Research, and Youth & Social Activities at the National and International level in view to spread the Olympic Movement & Olympics to realize the dream of Barron Pierre de Coubertin. School Games & Activity Development Foundation was created to serve the state and nation with programs in sports, events, social events, health, Scout and guide and activity.

The role of the association is to prepare to aspire such as children, physically, disabled, intellectually challenged, young men & women and professional for a career in sports by setting up the academy and providing specialized training to them. This will make it possible for them to compete in state, national & international events with a greater degree of confidence. The association believes that the essence of any sport is passion. nothing is more important in life than having a passion for what one does school games & activity development foundation in its Endeavour plans to build academies across the nation, teen youngsters, promote talented players, finance promising players, sponsor indigent players, conduct sports classes or camps provide proper infrastructure, equipment etc. Without discrimination as to religion, race, caste, colour or creed. School games & activity also intends to promote employment opportunities, promote the study.

School Games & Activity Development Foundation is an India/National level Foundation registered to provide a platform to youth's boys and girls to show their talent in the field of games & Activities. School Games & Activity Development Foundation is basically divided into two parts games and Activities. Games contain various Indoor, outdoor, individual, team games, yoga, Beach games, winter Games, and martial art. Activities contain singing, Dancing, Acting, Modelling, Drama, Writing, Scout and Guide, Health, Social Develop and drawing skills etc. School Games & Activity Development Foundation time to time organizes Unit level to International level events and Championship.

School Games & Activity Development Foundation organize Youth festival competition to bring the hidden talent of youths.

The championship was conducted from 3rd October 2021 to 7th October 2021 and had five games which were badminton, shooting, basketball, athletics and kabaddi in which players from India participated enthusiastically and had brought laurels to the motherland.



In badminton 11 players from India took part in different categories out of which many players have backed medals. Ruhaan from Gujarat has won a bronze medal in the singles event in the under-14 category. Suraj Bharti won a gold medal, Meet Makwana backed a silver medal while Kevin Somaiya was satisfied with the bronze medal in the singles event in the under-19 category. Saurabh Singh has grabbed a gold medal for the country in the singles event in the Senior category. Rohan Kumar Malik and Sameer Ajay Patel exhibited their team spirit and coordination and have won a gold medal in doubles whereas the second position in doubles was backed by Sparsh Argal and Jalpan Prajapati in the under-19 category.

Shivam Thakur represented SGADF in the International Championship and won a gold medal in 10m pistol shooting and has brought laurels to the country.

Our basketball girls' team under the leadership of their talented captain Yadvinder Kaur from Amity University Noida has added a silver medal to the glory of the country. While the athletics and Kabaddi players did not win any medals but they had a wonderful experience by participating in such an amazing championship.

All the students who backed medals have been selected for the Asian Games which will be held from 5th November 2021 to 9th November 2021 in Abu Dhabi in Dubai.

Overall the championship was a great success and all the players as well as the parents were immensely happy and are now seeking the Asian games. The country is also happy for our players who have made our mother country proud.

