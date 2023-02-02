SGS receives CII Food Safety Award 2022 for Outstanding Laboratory Performance - Food Testing Laboratories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): SGS is proud to have been awarded the 13th Food Safety Award 2022 for Outstanding Laboratory Performance - Food Testing Laboratories by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Food and Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE) - India's leading resource center for driving food safety and nutrition in the food processing industry. The award was presented to the SGS Food Testing laboratory based in Ambattur, Chennai.

Launched by CII in 2010, the CII Award for Food Safety promotes internationally benchmarked practices in food safety in small, medium and large food businesses and encourages building capacity in the food value chain. The award is based on a food safety maturity assessment of all participating organizations in India. Food testing laboratories are evaluated on their performance based on ISO 17025:2017 standards, best practices, leadership initiatives and statutory and social compliance.

Shashibhushan Jogani, Managing Director, SGS India said, "Safety, quality and sustainability are the key drivers in the food industry that help to build customer confidence and trust in a product and brand. Therefore, testing laboratories play a pivotal role for the industry and throughout the entire life cycle of food products. SGS strives to continuously deliver world class testing facilities to Indian industries that help to elevate the quality and safety of the products reaching consumer shelves and plates. Our focus and commitment towards this have resulted in significant investments in capability and capacity enhancements in our laboratories and continuously driving systemic improvements to achieve transparency in methodologies and harmonized processes. All of these factors ensure that our laboratories and their operations are leading when it comes to quality and performance."



Sathananthan Sangaran, Business Director - Health & Nutrition, SGS India said, "We believe that state-of-the-art technology, advanced scientific solutions delivered through transparent processes and sustainable operations define the success of a testing laboratory and build customer confidence. At our food testing laboratories, we have implemented several processes that are considered best practices for the industry. We have invested in scaling up our capabilities in the latest technologies and expertise, which together bring the most advanced analytical solutions to our customers."

SGS's state-of-the-art food testing laboratory in Ambattur, Chennai is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited for a scope covering a wide range of tests on agriculture and food products (click here to access the scope). It is also certified for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015.

The laboratory is recognized by:

- Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)

- Export Inspection Council of India (EIC)



- Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

- Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

- Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)

The laboratory can undertake quality testing of agriculture and food products to test for nutritional composition, contaminants, pesticides (+1000), mycotoxins, heavy metals, illegal dyes, antioxidants, preservatives, pathogens and non-pathogens in food, digital sensory evaluation, species identification and shelf-life studies.

