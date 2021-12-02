Sh. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog launches Genesys International's digital twin platform

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Genesys International, today launched its pan India program to make the Digital Twin of entire Urban India. The launch program was inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Government of India.

The creation of this very accurate 3D data will mean a host of applications would open up in high-definition mapping, which was hitherto not possible, for smart cars, e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning for next-generation networks in telecom, renewable energy and in disaster management and emergency response. Moreover, with all the smart city components, the digital twin of cities will put India on the map with advanced cities that are now using this geospatial technology.

Genesys has a constellation of advanced sensors in India, consisting of aerial mobile and terrestrial systems capable of imaging at very high speeds and resolution. Genesys has also filed for patents in unique Geocoding for addressing 3D data as well as automated capture of features from 3D Street map imagery.

Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys International, mentioned, "The digital twin platform of urban India will herald a transformation in map usage in this country as we would have mapped - literally - every inch of the city. These highly accurate 3D data - a step towards the Metaverse - will mean an essential part of the digital India economy system. Now, data of this kind would be available for license to a host of users."



Commenting on the above, Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Government of India, said, "The new geospatial policy focuses on innovation and in harnessing the capability and content of companies like Genesys who have done pioneering work. Our Prime Minister has been a key advocate of using geospatial content in a host of applications, and his vision of self-reliance is manifested in the landmark geospatial policy. This will have a huge impact on the entire ecosystem of Innovation, Digitization, FinTech and Startup."

"With this Genesys Digital Twin content programme, highly accurate digital 3D maps will be available for the first time; which will depict reality on an as-is basis. This programme will benefit a huge number of start-ups, private enterprises," he added.

Furthermore, tweeting about his presence at the event, Mr. Kant said, "Delighted to launch the pan-India geospatial programme by Genesys to make a 'digital twin' of urban India. A digital twin of our cities will put us ahead of most advanced cities of the world - and bring us at par with select cities already using this tech."

The emergence of inventive developments like the India 3D Maps Program will set a higher standard for the industry and aid the public and private sector to incorporate the technology in building a smarter future.

