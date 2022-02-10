Shadowfax Technologies recognized as a Great Place to Work in 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shadowfax Technologies, India's leading crowdsourced platform for last-mile deliveries, has been recognized as the "Great Place to Work."

The coveted accreditation arrives just in time, adding another feather to the firm's already impressive crown, identifying the firm's ongoing efforts toward developing a sustainable growth culture.

Great Place to Work is the world's foremost expert in the workplace environment, employee experience, and leadership practices. It certifies gold standards to companies worldwide based on a comprehensive assessment procedure that includes an anonymous employee survey. Shadowfax Technologies was ranked among the best workplaces according to its metric, ensuring its reputation as an industry leader.

Right from its kickoff, Shadowfax Technologies has focused on being a human-cloud company with its unique crowdsourced principle that values employee satisfaction as much as client experience. The firm's top-down approach is widely acclaimed as it has a people-first culture. To provide its ever-expanding workforce with a dynamic business environment and to support the team's "unwavering efforts, the business focuses on innovation, collaboration, and integrity while promoting diversity and empathy."



On winning one of the most sought accolades in the global business environment, Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, commented, "For all of us at Shadowfax Technologies, the Great Place to Work Certification is a moment of pride. When we laid the foundation of our startup in 2015, our focus was to build a sustainable business with a conducive work environment that serves innovation ubiquitously to all our clients, thus creating a delightful last-mile delivery experience. However, one of our top priorities was to create a happy work environment for people that fosters innovation, diverse & inclusive work culture, and flat hierarchy that promotes intense camaraderie amongst all the employees."

Sharing his thoughts on the resounding support of the employee culture in Shadowfax Technologies by the certification, Deepak Goel, Vice President Operations, said, "At the bedrock of our foundation lies a diverse team infused with inclusiveness. A team originates from myriad backgrounds, distinct experiences, and specialized skill sets. As a customer-centric organization, we have their best interests at heart. So, we must continue to co-create and perform together, resolve customer issues, and craft memorable moments."

Tanushree Ray, HR Head, Shadowfax Technologies, said, "We strive hard to create a diverse, communicative, and employee-driven workplace. To this day, our workforce has been instrumental in our rapid and ongoing growth. We are delighted and humbled that they have chosen to contribute their knowledge and time to Shadowfax. As a human-cloud company, we believe that our people are our most precious asset; hence, working with the tremendously talented team members at Shadowfax Technologies is an honor."

In being recently certified, the company demonstrates its commitment to providing an undiscriminating and fair workplace for employees and bolsters its high-performance culture. The move solidifies Shadowfax Technologies' position as an influential force for growth in India's hyperlocal delivery community.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

