Shagun Gupta Foundation Felicitates The Kinnar Community and celebrates Third Gender Acceptance in the society

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/ATK): Shagun Gupta Foundation, recently held a felicitation event with chief guest Isha Koppikar.

During that event, organisation helped the less fortunate by distributing 100 sarees. The Foundation has placed a strong emphasis for many years on encouraging education, women's empowerment, and assisting cancer survivors and acid attack survivors. It has already given hope to thousands of people and is now taking on the challenge of working for the third gender, which is usually the most marginalised in society.

Dr Shagun Gupta, founder of Shagun Gupta Foundation, a well-known cosmetics and permanent makeup expert, is working for the cause of equal rights for the third gender. She said, "I've worked with a number of foundations that focus on women's empowerment, cancer survivors, and acid attacks, but this is the first time I'm joining forces with the Shagun Gupta Foundation to help, and not just help, but to do everything possible to ensure that the third gender has the freedom to live their lives as they wish. It saddens me that they are unable to live the life they desire, after all, we are all human beings. Nonetheless, I'm quite proud of Dr Shagun Gupta and her foundation for initiating this effort and taking a step forward in the direction of change."



"The foundation will focus its efforts on increasing awareness of the third gender's fundamental right to equality. We will also provide required assistance and support to causes relating to the welfare of the third gender; creating awareness about permanent makeup took me six years of nonstop work and perseverance. We have restored their lost optimism, and this is what we aspire to achieve with our work for the third gender" Dr Shagun Gupta agreed.

Dr Shagun Gupta and her foundation Shagun Gupta Foundation also aims to fully support 'The Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2014' which is a debatable topic even today. But she promises to make changes in the life of these Transgenders by bringing this debate and issues out in public and lend them the required support through her foundation.

Dr Gupta, who has become a beacon of hope in the lives of thousands of persons who have benefitted from her work in permanent makeup and cosmetics, added that the Foundation's objective is to save lives, promote social protection, and conquer poverty, and sought support for the noble endeavours.

