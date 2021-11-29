Shagun Gupta Foundation hounoured with the prestigious JIF award from the First Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/PNN): Dr Shagun Gupta receives "Jharkhand Intellectual Forum JIF award" today in Mumbai from the hands of the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, for her social work activities in the field of education, women empowerment through her foundation 'Shagun Gupta Foundation'.

The event saw the presence of many eminent political and cinema personalities whose presence made the award show even more valuable.

There are very few who have achieved success in versatile fields for their hard work and dedication, and Dr Shagun Gupta is amongst one such achiever who has been recognized for her immense contribution to Social Work along with her permanent Makeup techniques.

Her foundation, 'Shagun Gupta Foundation', has recently set a benchmark by receiving the prestigious 21st The Jharkhand Foundation Day (JIF) award by the hands of the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, which itself gives more valve to her hard work and at the same time plans to take her foundation to the next level by joining hands with political personalities and take it across pan India.

'Shagun Gupta Foundation' has been involved in various types of social work and activities which has aimed at the welfare of society. The foundation has helped Acid attack Survivors, Cancer survivors and other needy people in various ways. It has provided permanent Makeup techniques to those people who could not afford the high cost of surgeries.

Dr Shagun's permanent make-up art has changed the features of these survivors. It has improved the lifestyles of many people and brought smiles to their faces. The foundation also aims to provide education to children from remote areas of the country and empowering them to understand more about the new employment opportunities in the field of permanent makeup.



The sole reason behind it is only to empower and generate employment and make them stand on their own.

Its main goal is also to educate common people who couldn't afford the high cost of education.

Honoured to receive the prestigious JIF award Dr Shagun says, "I am extremely honored to receive such an important and prestigious award with the hands of the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri. Babulal Marandi Ji at the "21st the Jharkhand Foundation Day - JIF Awards''. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work and for my foundation - Shagun Gupta Foundation, where we aim to create a better life for everyone."

Dr Shagun pays gratitude to everyone who has supported her and motivated her. Achieving such an award itself has motivated Shagun for more social work. She says, "Lots of love to everyone for their support and many more important things to come at "Shagun Gupta Foundation." She further adds," I can proudly hold up this award as a mark of my achievement. I also promise to only get better at my work for the foundation and help people across the nation. Thank you!"

Shagun Gupta Foundation has also done a lot of social work and provided support to many individuals during the lockdown period, and has helped bring back confidence in the life of many.

They have given these acid survivors a new ray of hope. Her dedicated work has been recognised on global levels also. Aiming for the better welfare of society, Dr Shagun pledges for more and more social work ahead.

