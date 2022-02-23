Shah Rukh Khan's Toofani partnership with Thums Up thrills the fans

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Thums Up, Coca-Cola India's homegrown brand known for its brave and adventurous spirit, partners with India's beloved 'hero' - Shah Rukh Khan, to present the #ThumsUpStrong platform. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign celebrates the coming together of two iconic Indian names - the largest carbonated beverage in the country Thums Up, and the reigning King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

After many years, SRK is seen in his imitable action-hero avatar, performing breathtaking stunts on top of a train, which is pure delight for the fans.



Celebrating the key milestone of becoming one-billion-dollar brand, Thums Up launches the new campaign that builds on its distinctive strong taste that is loved by drinkers since inception. Thums Up has deep partnership with the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and cricket, and salutes the spirit of real heroes who stay true to their determination to achieve their dreams and challenge every odd that life throws at them. Teaming up with King Khan, the brand amplifies this core value and adds an action-packed cinematic storytelling with SRK portraying both reel and real-life hero in the ad-film.



Commenting on the new campaign Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, "Thums Up is a 45-year young brand that has always inspired millions to stay committed to their dreams. When we launched #PalatDe last year, the upside-down bottle of Thums Up became symbolic of the #PalatDe spirit - turning down every naysayer who cast a doubt on your ability. Building on this platform, we are thrilled to team up with Shah Rukh Khan to tell the story of the #ThumsUpStrong spirit. The strong unique taste of the brand is naturally weaved into strength as an emotion, that urges the drinkers to stay strong and believe in their dreams."



Thums Up has truly stood the test of time to emerge as one of the strongest and most loved beverages of India. Its strong taste, packed with a punch of soda, has often defined the adventurous spirit and strength of the drinker's personality. In the new campaign, Shah Rukh Khan asserts 'Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan' as he implores the audiences to stay resilient and strong in pursuit of their dreams. SRK repeats the upside-down bottle action of #PalatDe, which is now the Thums Up's signature style to turn down the naysayers. Link to campaign film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s42gsntYWgg





Shah Rukh Khan, face of the new Thums Up campaign, said, "I am exhilarated to be representing India's most iconic brand - Thums Up, as it resonates perfectly with my perspective of never giving up, irrespective of the many challenges life may throw at us. It is this attitude which transforms each one of us into a hero in our own fields. This campaign is truly special for me, as it gave me the chance to perform some really cool stunts and action sequences which I thoroughly enjoyed."



The breathtaking campaign will be brought to life via an integrated campaign across TV, social, digital, shopper, and OOH.



Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, "Thums Up is not a soft drink, its toofaan. And as Thums Up moves out from the soft drink category to a category of its own, we partnered with the biggest toofan to talk about this move. With signature toofani stunts and thrills, this is SRK on a train but like never before."



Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, "A toofaan is stirred when the King of Bollywood joins hands with the 'Soft drink nahi, toofaan' called Thums Up. We are very thrilled to have SRK as our partner, on this exciting journey of reinventing this iconic brand."

