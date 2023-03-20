Shaip accelerates growth with a grand opening of its new office in Ahmedabad - Gujarat, India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shaip, a data platform that provides a range of services, including data collection, licensing, labeling, transcription, and de-identification to leading global companies, has announced the grand opening of its new 16,000-square-foot office space located inside Gujarat University's Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Extension Research & Innovation (CERI), in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It is the first of its kind Research & Innovation Park in the country, envisioned as a global hub for industrial research, academic-industry collaboration, & innovation.



The recently acquired space has been designed to accommodate up to 350 employees to support the fast-paced expansion of Shaip, which has seen a CAGR of over 40% in the last 3 years. Additionally, it features four meeting rooms and two large conference rooms equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and technology, making it a hub for future expansion, which aligns with Shaip's business growth strategy. This move highlights Shaip's ongoing commitment to innovation and reinforces its position as a leading provider of platforms and services in the AI Data industry. This new office space will also enable Shaip to tap into its diverse talent pool of highly skilled professionals to serve the ever-increasing clients, including well-known Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.



According to Vatsal Ghiya, CEO of Shaip, "the new office is a significant milestone for the company, as it provides employees in India with a spacious, functional, and thoughtfully designed workspace featuring an open floor plan, ample natural light, and enhanced facilities. He added that it would provide the team with an inspiring work environment that fosters collaboration and innovation while working with global teams and keeping pace with the company's global growth."





Both founders Vatsal Ghiya & Chetan Parikh, are alumni of Gujarat University and are excited to be back on their alma mater campus where it all began. Furthermore, Shaip can utilize the vast talent pool available at Gujarat University by recruiting more students for annotation work. The institute can provide its students with an opportunity to gain real-world experience, while Shaip can benefit from their skills and knowledge, resulting in a win-win situation.



At the grand opening, guests and team members enjoyed an informative talk by CEO on the company's core values and growth. The day was dedicated to celebrating Shaip's achievements not just in terms of projects but also in terms of professional relationships that have been successfully nurtured.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

