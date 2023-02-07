Shankaraa Foundation presents 'Soma - The Festival For The Arts'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Shankaraa Foundation, a registered trust situated in South Bangalore, presents 'SOMA', an annual cultural festival to celebrate traditional art and crafts. The festival will be held from 10-12th February at Shankaraa Foundation, Kanakpura Road from 10AM onwards.

The festival is a celebration of arts and crafts, featuring 6 large scale productions in theatre, dance, and music, along with 100+ traditional craft stalls. The Food Festival boasts 20+ traditional food options. The event also includes workshops, seminars, and demonstrations, and will feature performances by renowned artists such as Rukmini Vijayakumar, Vasu Dixit, Manasi Prasad, and Dr Suma Sudhindra among others.

Illustrious artists from the fields of Theatre, Music, and Dance are set to perform at Shankaraa's iconic stages. The line-up includes Vasu Dixit's Folk-Rock music concert, Rukmini Vijayakumar's selected dance choreographies, "Wings of Melody," a classical music ensemble by Dr Suma Sudhindra and Manasi Prasad inspired by bird sounds, Satyanarayana Raju's dance theatre performance "Rama Katha," SN Sethuram's direction and performance of the Kannada play "Gati," and "Chekhov to Champagne," a Kannada play on Anton Chekhov's life and stories, directed by Abhimanyu Bhupathi and performed by BENGALURU THEATRE ENSEMBLE. These talented artists will showcase their artistry, making the festival a truly memorable experience.



The festival also features meticulously curated craft forms from over 100 traditional artisans and up-and-coming social entrepreneurs from across the country. In addition, there will be a series of workshops, classes, demonstrations, and seminars aimed at educating attendees about the richness of traditional art and craft forms. Finally, the Food Festival offers a unique traditional culinary experience that highlights the diversity and wisdom of traditional Indian cooking.

Rashme Hegde Gopi, Managing Trustee, Shankaraa Foundation, said "SOMA, Shankaraa's annual Cultural Festival is a joyous convergence of visual and performing arts, rich craft traditions, social consciousness and an abundance of creativity. It is our way of expressing gratitude to those who cherish our proud cultural heritage. It is an effort to turn the focus back on traditional artists and artisans and give them a platform and opportunity to tell their story."

Tickets are available on: https://tinyurl.com/SomaTheFestivalForTheArts

