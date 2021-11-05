SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION announces JHOOM INDIA Talents International Excellence Award 2021 for Persons with Disabilities

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI/SRV): SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION, a discretionary non-profit organization that has been engaged in various developmental activities for 16 years in the unprivileged areas of India, has announced JHOOM INDIA Talents International Excellence Award - 2021 to celebrate talented Persons with Disabilities.

The award ceremony will be held virtually on 13th of November 2021 from 6 PM - 8 PM (Indian Standard time) where the winners of Paralympics, Tokyo will also be felicitated. The awards ceremony and 'SAMARTH', an international magazine for PwDs will be virtually inaugurated by His Excellency, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha as Chief Guest.

The programme will be live streamed in Facebook and YouTube; and promoted on Dailyhunt, Phunflix, Phando and Batoi, where more than one lakh public will watch the show worldwide.

JHOOM INDIA is a unique," international level talent hunt" for people with disabilities (PwDs), organised by SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION in Bhubaneswar, India. Running in its fifth consecutive year, JHOOM INDIA is the first of kind platform in India, where PwDs can dance, sing, speed paint, act, mimicry, anchoring and showcase many other forms of talent.

Inspired by the sheer and fervor of different genre across various International talent hunt, JHOOM INDIA Talents International is supported by SSEPD, Government of Odisha, DePwD, Government of India, EZCC, Govt. of India, Culture Department, Govt. of India and NSD, Government of India. In addition, the show is associated with 94 organisations.

This unique programme provides a huge platform to the talented PwDs, wherein they can showcase their hidden talents globally. The programme has been created with the motto to help PwDs garner recognition, name, fame and ultimately be confident enough to earn livelihood through their talent. With around 1280 registrations from all over the globe, the performances on JHOOM INDIA will be promoted through its different social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Dr. Soubhagya Routray, Founder and Chief Functionary, SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION said, "I would like to extend my humble thanks to His Excellency, Hon'ble Vice President of India, Sj. M. Venkaiah Naidu; His Excellency, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha; Sj. Amit Shah, Hon'ble Minister Home, Govt. of India; Sj. Ramachandu Tejavath, IAS, (Rtd.) Ex-Chief Secretary, Telangana & Chief Patron, SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION; Shri Dilip Tirkey, Former Member of Rajya Sabha, Ex-Captain of Indian Hockey team and awardees of Padmashri, Arjuna Award for Hockey; Shri Dinesh Khanna, Acting Director, National School of Drama, Gouri Basu, Director - EZCC, Govt. of India; Kaushik Pandya, President of FAIITA, New Delhi; Iti Samanta, Founder - KADAMBINI; Mahentesh G K, President, All India Blind Association and Chairman of SAMARTHANAM Trust; Ashwini Rath, MD - BATOI System (P) Ltd.; Sunil Mohapatra, CRO, Dailyhunt; Minesh Upadhya, CEO, PHUNFLIX & PHANDO; Print Media, TV Media, Social Media, Digital Media, Advisory Body Members, Executive Body Members, Volunteers of SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION from all over the country and especially to all the participating organisations and schools, participants and parents from all over the globe for their kind support to make this programme a big success."

To know more about JHOOM INDIA, please visit: https://instagram.com/jhoomindia?utm_medium=copy_link

Further, to know about SHANTIDHAM FOUNDATION, visit: https://www.facebook.com/jhoomindia/?ti=as

or

You Tube - jhoomindia

