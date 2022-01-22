Shaping an entrepreneurial mind through high-quality business education

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/Mediawire): entrepreneurship">Entrepreneurship isn't simply about economic activities and creating new businesses. It is characterised by the ability to identify and seize opportunities, turn ideas into action, and to plan and manage processes to achieve objectives. These qualities are essential to help today's students realise their potential, as they aspire to tackle big problems and make a difference in the world.

As such, universities have an exciting opportunity -- and a responsibility -- to help prepare young people for the reality of entrepreneurship and the wider business landscape. James Cook University (JCU) in Singapore has a robust range of business programmes designed to help students remain on the cutting edge and meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Pankaj Kumar -- Master of Business Administration graduate from JCU, Singapore -- shares, "I was attracted to study abroad at James Cook University, Singapore based on its academic reputation and highly-experienced faculties. I found opportunities for personal growth and development beyond classroom knowledge through the quality of education, research opportunities, international exposure, the wide range of extracurricular activities and much more."

The Master of Business Administration has a number of major options -- including Analytics and Business Solutions; Creative Marketing; entrepreneurship">Entrepreneurship; Finance; Global Talent Management; and MICE, Tourism and Hospitality. These various paths enable students to sharpen their knowledge in specific fields and develop broader business perspectives at the same time. These specialisations are also a key asset in a tough job market. In fact, according to Professor Abhishek Bhati, Campus Dean and Head of Learning, Teaching and Student Engagement at JCU in Singapore: "In this VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) world, we have to ensure that JCU graduates are equipped with relevant knowledge, skills and attitudes to deliver desirable outcomes in their professional field."

JCU was a choice that Pankaj arrived at after careful consideration of the University's academic reputation and highly-experienced faculties. Recently, JCU was accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), signifying excellence in business education. In addition, the University prides itself on education beyond the classroom, offering many hands-on experiences, research opportunities, international exposure, a wide range of extracurricular activities, and much more.



Today, Pankaj is an entrepreneur and payment professional, having founded his very own start-up, MSS Payments. MSS Payments is his second entrepreneurial venture in the FinTech space, and has become a global name in the digital payment sphere. The company currently has digital payment deployments in India, Kenya, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Turks & Caicos Islands.

Singapore's convenient access to Southeast Asia and the rest of the world makes it one of the best places to pursue personal growth and connect with businesses from around the world. Pankaj credits his diverse and international experience at JCU, Singapore for sharpening his skills and knowledge, and preparing him for his entrepreneurship journey. He says, "There have been, and there will continue to be, many opportunities to learn more ways to improve my craft as a result of my time in James Cook University, which I am truly thankful for. In addition to learning practical skills, being in this foreign study environment taught me how to interact with people from different nationalities, how to respect different cultures, and to build confidence in all areas. As a result, I have achieved what I wanted in my life at a much earlier time than I had anticipated."

As he reflects on his fulfilling time at JCU, Pankaj has some words of advice for those about to embark on their studies: "You learn something new every day. As a student, you are constantly learning with the goal of graduating. Take the initiative and start your overseas education journey early, and stay focused. You are going to have some ups and downs, but continue to press forward because you'll get your reward at the end of the day. Be active, not only in your studies, but in extracurricular activities too."

