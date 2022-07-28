Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to hand over 2000 apartments in FY22-23 at its mass housing project Shukhobrishti in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, the real estate arm of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, today announced the handover of 400 more units at its largest mass housing project, Shukhobrishti in Kolkata taking the total handovers to 10,154 apartments.

The company will hand over 2000 apartments in FY22-23. Last year, in November 2021, the company received INR 200 crore funding from HDFC Capital in construction finance to complete the remaining phases of the project.

Spread across 150 acres of land, Shukhobrishti aims to provide affordable homes with excellent facilities. Exclusively designed for Low-Income Groups (LIG) and Middle-Income groups (MIG) of the society, Shukhobrishti would be home to over 20,000 families.

Strategically located in Kolkata, Shukhobrishti provides excellent connectivity to the airport and is in close proximity to various social infrastructures like educational institutions, malls, hospitals etc. This mass housing project offers configurations of 1 BHK to 3 BHK apartments. Attractively priced, the project has received a tremendous response from home buyers.

Speaking about the success, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, CEO Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "I congratulate the Shukhobrishti team on the handover of the 400 apartments taking the total handovers to more than 10,000 units. Kolkata is a promising market for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and the company has another residential project in Howrah (near Kolkata) under the Joyville brand."



Rana Gupta, Executive Vice President - Operations, and Regional Head, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, added, "After overcoming the unprecedented crisis faced during the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are delighted to announce the project's success in handing over 400 more units This validates the trust of our valued homebuyers in Shapoorji Pallonji's 150+ years of legacy. Our focus has always been to deliver an outstanding project to our customers at Shukhobrishti. To date, 10,154 units have been constructed and occupancy certificate obtained for, and an equal number of families are staying at the housing complex."

Shukhobrishti is a planned development of 10,444 LIG (1BHK), 3,840 MIG (2BHK) and 5,716 Upper MIG (2BHK+Study) apartments along with a wide range of amenities like school, community centre, sports & social club, health centre, and commercial complex.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate.

The group has a 150+ year legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has made inroads into most Indian cities-Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata-with a variety of developments ranging from luxury apartments, opulent residences, to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers, as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

