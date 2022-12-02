Sharad Madan and Naresh Madan Brother Duo behind Imperfecto and Khubani are all set to open Habibi

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inspirational, foresighted and determined, brothers Sharad Madan and Naresh Madan through their ventures created an impactful imprint in the hospitality industry.

Spearheading the Imperfecto group and their latest brainchild Khubani, the duo are first-generation business pioneers of the family.

Decade-old and a household name, Imperfecto began with the perseverance of their father Suresh Madan, who laid the bricks of the venture's first outlet at Hauz Khas village-the first of many. Under his guidance, his sons Sharad Madan & Naresh Madan turned trailblazers, and now carry forward the legacy of Imperfecto-an umbrella with over 10 restaurants, Khubani and upcoming Habibi.

Khubani marks the passion project of visionaries Sharad and Naresh Madan guaranteeing an escapade into regality and a journey for all senses. Less then Year into Khubani, - a never seen Persian bar hand-curated by Imperfecto Designs, a perfect blend of impeccable cocktails, delectable food, an array of skilled chefs and international artists performing entertainment acts became the overnight sensation and the most loved property of Delhi.

Last year Sharad and Naresh Madan also opened Imperfecto Boutique in Dwarka, the duo has 5 more Imperfecto outlets in the pipeline. By the end of the year, the team seeks to monopolize the capital's market-and thereafter expand to Mumbai, Pan India and eventually delve into the global market.



The entrepreneurs of the hour, brand driven Sharad and Sales driven Naresh are the perfect amalgamation to reshape New Delhi's nightlife and are an inspiration for many.

On Khubani Director Sharad Madan said, "Khubani is the story of a royal Persian bar introduced in India for the first time where good food, good drinks, Persian interiors welcome you during the day for lunch and the night sees the space being converted into a high energy bar with performers from all around the world." Fellow Co-Founder and Director Naresh Madan further explains, "Khubani is a Persian bar which is hand-curated by Imperfecto Designs, it's a perfect blend of best cocktails, the international culinary team of chefs, international artists performing various entertainment acts for you. We have created a blend the likes of which have never seen before, which won't let you go back home. Nights at Khubani are spectacles to marvel at. Experience enthralling entertainment through an array of performers at the hub."

Continuing the 10 years of legacy of serving the nest in Hospitality industry Madan brothers are all set to unveil their New Brand called Habibi which is their take on the Middle eastern world. Habibi. Here to change the way you party, the multi-entertainment destination isa beautifully designed space that creates an electrifying atmosphere of dance-fuelled,energy-pumping music that creates contagious energy among patrons. As you set foot into Habibi, you are instantly transported to a Middle-Eastern tavern with the help of the mystical and breathtaking interiors that exude warmth and allow one to let loose and enjoy themselves. Taking it a notch higher, the club adds a layer of exclusivity within it with its very own speakeasy bar called Yalla. The nightclub tells the inimitable story of food and culture through its flavorful Turkish and Mediterranean nibbles.

Speaking about the brand co-founder Sharad Madan said, "A man paints with his brainsand not with his hands." While Co-founder Naresh Madan said, "I am on a mission to change Delhi's nightlife."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.


