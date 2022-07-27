Sharad Mishra produces three campaign songs for Congress

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI/PNN): Sharad Mishra produced three campaign songs for Congress. These three songs were released on YouTube as well as played and recited at party rallies and meetings. In view of the intention of the Congress party, Sharad Mishra produced these three songs.

The song "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" is sung by famous Bollywood singer Swati Sharma while another song, Hum Vachan Nibhayenge, is sung by Shahid Mallya. The third song is sung by Shabab Sabri, which is on the issue of inflation. These three songs of Sharad Mishra, a Censor Board member, written by Panchhi Jalonvi, were launched by former Union Minister Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow.

From politics and social service to film production, Sharad Mishra has a wonderful journey.



Sharad Mishra, carrying out the responsibility of the state general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, has made social service the goal of his life. He helped many people even during the Corona period and lockdown. Whether it was about providing oxygen cylinders or financial assistance in the Covid Relief Fund, he actively participated in helping people.

Apart from being associated with politics and social service, Sharad Mishra has also stepped into the field of cinema. He has started his own production house and also intends to make films.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

