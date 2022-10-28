Sharad Mittal wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Excellence in AI & NLP

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 28 (ANI/PNN): Crimson Interactive, an AI & NLP-driven technology company received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through cutting-edge technologies.

Sharad Mittal, the Founder and CEO of Crimson Interactive, was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actor DiaMirza. The award was recognition of his leadership and his company's influence towards serving the needs of the global corporate, scientific research, and academic community through next-gen grammar correction tools and language enhancement products.

Entirely developed in India, the company's proprietary tools including Grammar Error Correction within Trinka AI, Recommendation systems/Relatedness, Concepts Engine etc. are used worldwide in over 100 countries.



Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Sharad Mittal, CEO of Crimson Interactive, said: "We are honoured to be recognized by the Economic Times for our efforts to enable the corporate, scientific research, and academic sector through AI & NLP products. The award is not only a testament of who we are as a company but also a celebration of our strong, enthusiastic, and passionate group of developers, data scientists, and linguists who have built these products entirely in India.

Trinka AI, a brand named after our lead Linguist, TrinkaD'Cunha is one of the finest examples of our technological strength and tenacity. Our products are being used today by customers in more than 100 countries globally. The award will further galvanize our team's efforts to break new frontiers and develop unique products to disrupt the global market."

Crimson Interactive is a globally recognized technology company that develops Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven language polishing products to the global research community. Since 2005, the company has partnered corporates and scientific & academic researchers to improve the communication of their research while easing their path through the publication workflow. The company's technology driven portfolio includes EnagoTM, UlatusTM, VoxtabTM, Enago Life SciencesTM, Trinka, and RAxter, making Crimson Interactive a preferred partner for leading publishers, societies, and universities. The company serves customers in more than 125 countries through 10 offices located in key cities including New Jersey, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai, London, Istanbul, Taipei and Bogota among others. To know more visit www.crimsoni.com.

