ShareUs added 50 per cent revenue in creators economy by Monetizing Links

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/SRV): ShareUs, incepted on January 5, 2022, by SPDJ MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, has reported a remarkable 1115 per cent revenue in the last 6 months. A URL shortener built with powerful technology, ShareUs has become a preferred choice of over Youtubers, Bloggers and content creators. Unlike existing players in the market, Shareus is a highly AI-Based URL shortener platform that enables content creators to generate 50 per cent more revenue with its unique URL monetization features.

On June 17, 2022, ShareUs launched developer console for all publishers and developers to add custom integration and tweaks to cross the limitation of URL monetization using the powerful ShareUs API.



Sharing his thoughts on achieving the milestone, (CEO) Jitendra Verma said, "We have witnessed tremendous growth in the last 6 months. The idea of launching ShareUs was initiated post robust research where we recognized the existing gaps in the industry and the potential of developing a product like ShareUs. Today we have onboarded 100K+ users and our in-house team of professionals are constantly innovating powerful features like one-page technique, Ad Fraud Detection Techniques, and Monetize Links without adsto boost the URL monetizing industry."

In less than a year, ShareUs has captured approximately 60 per cent of the market share and has become a top preference amongst publishers and advertisers.



- Publishers can enjoy daily payments along with high-quality ads provided in association with direct advertisers and global ad partners. With user-friendly interface and constant tech support, publishers can kickstart their success journey efficiently and conveniently.

- Advertisers can launch high-converting campaigns and get high-quality traffics from direct publishers. Advertisers can run their ads directly in CPC and CPM cost model.

With digitization at its peak, ShareUs has successfully created a benchmark for its unique URL monetizing services. Seeded by CEO - Jitendra Verma and Co-founder Anupam Shinde, ShareUs is expecting to reach a revenue growth of 3000 per cent in the next 3 months.

