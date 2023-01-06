Shark Tank India: Gear Head Motor rides high, secures funding from Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI/ATK): Indian e-cycle startup Gear Head Motors has secured investment from Aman Gupta, the founder of Boat, and Piyush Bansal of Lenskart on Shark Tank India. This is a major endorsement for GearHead, which has quickly become a major player in the transportation industry with its innovative and sustainable approach to electric vehicles.

Founded in 2020 by Nikhil Gunda and Meher Sai, Gear Head Motors has made a name for itself by designing over 70% of its components in-house and assembling electric cycles tailoring to the specific needs of Indian commuters. GearHead Motors has launched four e-bike models - L. I. F. E - to solve urban commuting problems on the go.

With research dating back to as early as 2015, Nikhil and Meher, the co-founders of Gear Head Motors, have a deep understanding of the electric vehicle market and a commitment to testing and evaluating their products in real-world conditions. Their dedication to innovation and sustainability has helped Gear Head Motors grow from a small startup with an initial investment as low as Rs. 16,000 to a 35 crore-worth company in just four years.

Since its inception, Gear Head Motors has delivered more than 8,000 tricycles and over 5,000 e-bikes. The company aims to bridge the gap between the global supply of electric vehicles and the needs of Indian customers and build an ecosystem that supports sustainable mobility in the future.

Aman Gupta, who invested in Gear Head Motors through Shark Tank India, praised the company's founders for their dedication and expertise in the industry. Our sources revealed Aman's insight on GHMEV, "I am really impressed with the design of the e-cycle and happy to be investing in GearHead Motors. The founders have a clear market insight and I am excited to see what they can accomplish with the support."



Peyush Bansal, also an investor in Gear Head Motors, added: "With Nikhil and Meher's experience and expertise in the Electric Vehicle sector, I am confident that they will be able to steer the industry with their 10X business idea and their 10X entrepreneurial journey. I am glad to be a part of GHMEV. Let's together grow the business.

Speaking of the investments, "We are thrilled to have the support of Aman and Peyush as we continue to grow and innovate in the EV space," said Nikhil Gunda, co-founder of Gear Head Motors. "With this funding, we will be able to expand our operations and bring even more electric bikes to the market, helping to support sustainable mobility in India."

According to Nikhil and Meher, the key to success in the electric vehicle industry is more than just technology. "EV is not just about Lithium Ion batteries," they said. "EV is an infrastructure, that is building trust and acceptance in the communities."

Previously, Gear Head Motors raised 6 crores in a pre-seed funding round led by Hemin Shah and Sudhakar Moparthy. The company focuses on expanding the startup's operations in India and other Asian countries.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow in India and around the world, Gear Head Motors is poised to play a major role in shaping the future of transportation. With its strong foundation and ambitious plans for the future, Gear Head Motors is well on its way to becoming a leader in the e-cycle industry. The company's success on Shark Tank India is a testament to its potential for future growth.

