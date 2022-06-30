Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): The fourth edition of the #iamstrongest Awards, a community project to recognise the good acts of change-makers who cross boundaries to demonstrate their social obligations, was hosted in Chennai, TN by SharonPly, South India's premier plywood brand.

The #iamstrongest AWARDS is an initiative created to celebrate those individuals who display extraordinary courage, grit, and empathy.

In the first edition of the #iamstrongest Awards held in 2019, two change-makers- Malathi and Logammal were honoured with the awards. Malathi defied all odds of being physically challenged and represented TN in basketball in a wheelchair, while Logammal established the first children's parliament to nurture their ideas and discuss how to improve their villages.

In the Second Edition of #iamstrongest Awards - 2020, three covid warriors were posthumously awarded. Dr A. Simon Hercules was the first Doctor in TN to succumb to Covid-19 after serving scores of poor patients who could not afford medical treatment. Joan Mary Priscilla, the medical nurse who went beyond the call of duty to serve covid patients, was the first nurse in TN to succumb to COVID-19 and Police Inspector Balamurali was the first police personnel in TN to succumb to COVID-19.



The third edition of #iamstrongest Awards- 2021 recognised four kind hearts who provided free food to the vulnerable population grappling with the effects of COVID-19's second wave and its social and economic fallouts. They included Kalyanasundarm, Chandrashekhar, and Pushparani from Trichy, Muthupandi from Thoothukudi, and Arun Kumar from Chennai Chamber of No Food Waste.

In yet another #iamstrongest initiative, SharonPly launched the #QuenchTheThirst campaign in Chennai to provide drinking water to birds and stray animals during summer. People of all ages and groups took part with enthusiasm. Over 1,000 water bowls were distributed to quench the thirst of the birds.

" SharonPly is Chennai's leading plywood brplywood brand and allied and and allied products. We believe in an equal partnership of corporations and citizens in building a responsible and vibrant society," said the company spokesperson.

