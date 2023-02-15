Sharp announces launch of Premium Plasmacluster Hair Dryer with Vestige

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SHARP, a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan, known worldwide for its unique technology products and solutions, launched Sharp Plasmacluster Hair Dryer. It is the premium hair dryer that will be introduced through the strategic partnership with Vestige Marketing Private Limited. Catering to the increasing grooming-at-home requirements of consumers, the new hair dryer is equipped with Sharp's original and patented Plasmacluster Technology along with a superb wind flow system. It is designed to provide superior experience to users by making hair smoother, reducing cuticle damages and split ends along with a healthier scalp.



Pursuing technology business for over 100 years, with this launch Sharp brings its unique Plasmacluster technology in hair dryer to India for the first time. With a compact form and attractive rose pink exterior, the new Plasmacluster hair dryer releases water-trapped natural ions that coat the hair strands and increase the moisture balance of the hair and scalp by about 16%. These one-of-a-kind benefits sets this hair dryer apart from others in the market.



Weighing just 535 gms; the hair dryer stands itself as the lightest in its category. With ease of operation the Sharp Plasmacluster Hair Dryer is safe for children and is suitable for different hair types. The 'Turbo' mode uses warm air to dry the hair and scalp quickly without much heat and the 'Set' mode blows gentle warm air to straighten the hair. The 'Cold' mode helps tighten the hair cuticles to extend the styling period and provide a moisturized, smooth & voluminous finish, all this in the comfort of your home.



Commenting on the launch, Narita Osamu, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, "Sharp has always been at the forefront when it comes to enhancing the scope of technology and innovation to our esteemed consumers. With the launch of our Premium Sharp Plasmacluster hair dryer, we hope to both satisfy consumer expectations for style without the curse of damaging the hair. Our innovative research and development around Plasmacluster Technology has allowed us to provide our customers with this unique offering in a compact form. We hope to extend the benefits of Plasmacluster Technology through this. We expect to compliment the current product categories and reach a larger consumer base as we launch this product through the Direct Selling Network of Vestige in India."





Sharp's premium hair care unit is priced at INR 16,500 and will be sold in India through the Direct Selling Network of Vestige Marketing Private Limited, a leader in Direct Selling spaces.



Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Private Limited, said, "Sharp has been an eminent global inventor and has built a trusted name for itself in the Indian market with its unique offerings and product quality. We are honored to re-collaborate with them and be their go-to partner for providing their revolutionary Plasmacluster hair dryer to our leaders and distributors across the country. With this addition, we are sure that consumers across regions will find a wide assortment and an unrivalled shopping experience as we continue to establish a strong portfolio in beauty and wellness solutions."



The Sharp Hair Dryer is ideal for year-round usage as it helps combat tangling, cuticle damage, and split ends. With its unique wind speed using the falcon wing fan shape, the air gushes out at 1.8 m3/min that reaches the roots and scalp quickly to dry a large surface area within a short span of time. This one-of-a-kind invention from Sharp provides an affordable solution for hair styling by reducing the use of harsh chemicals and heat.

