SHARP bets big on Make in India with expanded home appliance portfolio; announces launch of top load Washing Machine range

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, known worldwide for its unique technology products and solutions, today announced the launch of its new Top loading Washing Machine range, the latest addition to its expanding home appliance portfolio. Equipped with best-in-class Japanese technology to deliver hygienic and better cleaning performance, SHARP's newest offering is 'made in India' and available in three capacities starting from 7.5 kg to 11 kg with two color options including Mid black and Inox grey.



SHARP's range of Top-Loading Washing Machines features a stainless-steel drum with Waterfall Wash technology that brings new vigor to the machine-washing technique with even water spray from all sides throughout the wash cycle for far better and hygienic cleaning. In addition, the new range is outfitted with Stainless steel insert pulsator that further improves the washing quality by giving more tumbleness to clothes. The pulsator's unique design ensures that clothes are thoroughly cleaned, while also being gentle on the fabric.



The SHARP Washing Machine is well-equipped to enable a clean and hygienic lifestyle. With 10 different wash programmes, it cleans both daily marks and tough stains with ease, keeping clothes fresh and like new for long cycles. It also features a unique 'Add Laundry Function' that allows users to add extra clothes to the washing lot anytime with ease. The machine automatically adjusts the time and water according to the additional load. Besides, features like 'One Touch Start', 'Hot and Cold wash inlets', 'Soft Lid-Closure', and 'Tub clean' provide users with the flexibility and convenience to relax, unwind and enjoy life at home.





Speaking about the launch, Narita Osamu, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, said, "SHARP is committed to 'Make in India' and we're excited about the progress we have made together with the support from our partners in India. Building on our continued legacy of quality and innovation in the home appliances market, we are very excited to launch our latest series of top-load washing machines that offers best in class and hygienic cleaning experience clubbed with unique features that provides for unmatched flexibility and convenience. We're confident that this launch will mark a new milestone in our journey as we continue to invest in building innovative products that will help expand our existing portfolio with offerings for Indian households."



Following its long-standing commitment to offer sustainable products & solutions, SHARP's washing machine comes with a 5-star energy rating offering superior efficiency that saves on time, energy and environment. The new set of washing machines are covered by the Japan Quality Seven Shield that ensures better durability and long life of the products; ensuring protection against possible harms caused by voltage fluctuations, fire, corrosion and even rodents.



SHARP's new range of top-load washing machines come with a 2-year product warranty with an extended 10-year warranty on the motor, making them an exceptional investment for homeowners. Price of the new series of washing machines begins at Rs 24,500 and will be available for purchase online at Amazon.in. In addition, they can also be purchased offline at authorized retail outlets limited to those located across Mumbai, Pune, and Kochi.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

