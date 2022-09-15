Sharp celebrates 110-year anniversary of global business operations

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On September 15, Sharp Corporation (hereinafter "Sharp") commemorated its 110th anniversary, outlining its new vision for the global market and regions. Building on the solid legacy as a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies, Sharp envisions to leverage new age technologies, including 8K, 5G, and AIoT, towards shaping the future of electronics. Founded by Tokuji Hayakawa in 1912, Sharp has emerged a globally renowned and trusted brand leveraging innovative technology to contribute to the culture, benefits, and welfare of people throughout the world.



In India, Sharp has been present for more than two decades with a mission to improve the quality of life for the Indian consumer, providing unique and innovative products underlining a strong commitment to quality, reliability, durability, convenience, and integration. Sharp offers "Smart Office Solutions" widely used in office environments, including multifunctional printers, professional displays (interactive & non-interactive), commercial air purifiers, Dynabook laptops, Workspace protection solutions, addressing the gaps in productivity and efficiency, ensuring a seamless office communication in the workplace.



In addition, Sharp delivers featured products to serve the lifestyle and household needs involving air, food, and water with products including Air purifiers that comes with patented Plasmacluster technology, Refrigerators, Water purifiers, and kitchen appliances like Twin cooker, Bread maker, and Microwave oven. Sharp has further decided to diversify and expand its existing product portfolio of 'smart appliance solutions' to include small kitchen appliances like a Hand mixer, Stand mixer, Kettles, and Dishwasher, among other products.



To commemorate the 110th anniversary, Sharp will be rolling out multiple initiatives, including 'Customer Connect' roadshows across major cities in India, starting from Kolkata on September 15, 2022. The celebrations will continue for a year, till September 2023.





Commenting on the 110th anniversary, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd, said, "At Sharp, our business growth and success has been built on our principal ideals of Sincerity and Creativity. Over the years, we have dedicated ourselves to deliver the highest quality products and innovations that make people's lives richer with solutions that integrates health, fun, and convenience and provides for better efficiency at the workplace. We continue to work on the latest technology innovations and build a new ecosystem with integration of hardware, software, and services to deliver a unique experience and new value to our customers. As we complete our 110th anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to set new benchmarks in quality by providing reliable, durable, and efficient workspace and household solutions to deliver on the promise of "simply better business" and "simply better life." We also express our gratitude to our customers and partners for their continued trust and support in our mission of delivering products and technologies that help make society a better place."



In this 110th anniversary year, Sharp has also introduced a new management system to realize its transformation, re-emphasize Environment Sustainability Goals (ESG), raise its social value, and revitalize its brand for sustainable growth. Sharp is also taking steps towards minimizing the environmental burden through the effective implementation of the e-waste management process under the environmental policy and strong business ethics. As a sign of gratitude toward stakeholders' support over these 110 years, Sharp has also released a unique 110th-anniversary logo.



Looking back on its glorious achievements, Sharp has reached many milestones over its history of 110 years with its products and solutions. For more than 60 years, Sharp has led the photovoltaic power generation market by developing and selling PV systems for homes, facilities, and EPC and contributed to the expansion of renewable energy. Introducing its featured Plasmacluster air purifying technology in October 2000, Sharp achieved a new milestone with 100 million units shipped worldwide by October 2021.



In 2001, Sharp introduced AQUOS brand LCD TVs and successfully shipped more than 500 million units by the end of September 2020. Sharp has been developing convection microwave ovens since 1961. Further, it unveiled the world's first all-transistor calculator in 1964, Mobile phones in 1994, followed by the industry-first camera-equipped mobile phone in 2000. Sharp rolled out its first multi-copier in 1972, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, and most recently, started production of face masks in February 2020.

