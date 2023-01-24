Sharp Launches New Generation of Color Multifunction Printer Series with AI Capabilities

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation Japan, has announced the launch of new lineup of color laser multifunction printers, including the BP-70C and BP-50C series. The new MFP series boasts true 1200 dpi resolution, advanced AI capabilities for scanning, and user-friendly operation. With the promise of consistent high-quality print output, added convenience, and advanced security features, Sharp has positioned its new MFP series as the Smart business partner for businesses of all sizes. These new generations of multifunction printers will provide the best of document management experience for a wide range of companies and segments, covering large corporations, educational institutions, consulting firms, publishing houses, hospitals, BFSI, stock exchanges, e-commerce, PSUs, and government organizations.



Drawing on over 50 years of innovation in document solutions, Sharp has created an advanced MFP series that offers smart capabilities that meet the demands of today's changing workplace. The new lineup includes BP-70C Advanced series and BP-50C Essential series with a diverse range of document solutions for various business scenarios. The upgraded lineup provides for easy access to an expanded array of cloud services, with smooth device integration that allow users to seamlessly collaborate and connect with diverse work groups, while ensuring complete data protection. The new MFP series features a contemporary design with a large 10.1-inch capacitive touch panel that makes it simple to navigate through menus and settings. In addition, it also features an easy UI for quick access to personalized operation screen.



Commenting on the launch, Narita Osamu, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, "For more than 50 years in document business, Sharp has been driving the charge in office innovation with our cutting-edge smart, connected, secure and eco-friendly MFPs. These devices are not only user-friendly and network-compatible, but also provide for unmatched security. Our ultimate goal is to revolutionize color printing and encourage more businesses to switch to color by making it accessible and affordable for all. We are thrilled to offer these solutions to our customers and empower them to create a perfect business partner for their ideal work environment. At Sharp, we are dedicated to setting the industry standard for excellence and constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation for the modern workplace."



Sharp has added a total of seven new models to its existing portfolio of Color MFPs. These includes the BP-70C65 and BP-70C45 in the Advanced series, and the BP-50C26, BP-50C31, BP-50C36, BP-50C45, and BP-50C55 in the Essential series. The new color MFPs have been designed to provide an exceptional user experience, with an easy UI, smart scan and high-speed copying, printing, and scanning output. These new MFP can deliver a speed range of 26 PPM to 65 PPM in Color and black & white and accepts paper input upto A3 size.





The BP-70C and BP-50C MFP series are "SMART" and leverage the latest technology such as AI to make everyday documentation tasks easy and efficient. The BP-70C series includes a 300-sheet DSPF (Duplex Single Pass Feeder) with high-speed scanning of 280 opm, and the BP-50C series includes 100 sheets RSPF (Reversing Single Pass Feeder) delivering a scanning performance of 80 opm. With its smart inbuilt Auto set scan feature, the MFP automatically determine the optimal resolution, gradation, compression rate, page orientation, and skew correction for all kind of scanning jobs.



Equipped with advanced connectivity features, the new series provides for a more "CONNECTED" experience with easy integration for cloud-based applications such as OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, Google DriveTM, Box, Dropbox, and MS Teams. The integrated experience allows users to swiftly scan documents and upload them to the cloud and remotely execute document jobs. With the Sharpdesk print and scan mobile app, users can connect directly to the MFP for printing and scanning through NFC & QR codes. The latest series also have capabilities such as Air Print, Wi-Fi Direct to restrict access to visitors, Wireless LAN connection with Wi-Fi Protected Access 3, a security protocol with 5 Ghz band, Microsoft Universal print, enabling better connections with colleagues to get the job done remotely anytime and from any place.



With "SECURE" features such as Data Encryption and Erase, BIOS Firmware security, LDAP and Active Directory, Image Job Log, Whitelisting, Data erase from MFP at the end of the lease period to prevent the leakage of confidential information, Optional Virus Detection, and Document Control. To safeguard against the growing range of cyber risks, Sharp new MFP series is also equipped with the Bitdefender scan engine, which defends against virus attacks on the MFP and connected devices.



The new MFP series conform to the ENERGY STAR program and comply with Eco-Friendly toner, Energy saving mode to mitigate the environmental impact. Besides, the BP- 70C series also comes with an in-built motion sensor detects the approach and activates the MFP, making it ready to accept any command. This enables it to save energy and consumes low power on standby. Sharp's Advanced and Essential series will retail upwards of INR 3.4 lacs and will be available for purchase across Sharp offices and authorized dealerships across India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

