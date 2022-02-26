Shashaank Somani reveals Somani Surfaces' new experience showroom for veneer, laminates, plywood and hardware fittings

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/PNN): Back in 2018, when Shashaank Somani opened his first brick & mortar store for veneer and plywood, there was still a vacuum he felt. He wanted the customer to have a seamless experience while designing his space. The scope of elevating the experience implied that technology needed to be embedded into his store somehow. After four years of ideating this dream into reality, Shashaank is ready to take the wood industry by storm with his sparkling new experience store.

Excitement builds in the architect and interior design community as the new showroom of Somani Surfaces is revealed. Forged at the business heart of the city Nagpur at Central Avenue, the structural marvel has become the talk of the town. The showroom is meant to be more than just a display of the products; it is an experience centre for its clients.

The facade is the most prominent unique feature of the building, which uses triangular and asymmetrical designs made by mixing angles and shapes that gives the building an unexpected and never-seen-before appearance. "The facade is designed in an imaginative way, but at the same time gives a stable structure", noted the architect, Anand Sarda.

Fabrication of the 15M vertical slab posed a real challenge, as every facade element has a particular angle and had to be fixed extra consciously. The designer Anand Sarda achieved the target by making a complete 3D thread model of the facade. "We aimed to complete the execution in 6 months (which we did), so it seemed apt to have everything planned to the tiniest detail and leave no space for error," he added.

The facade is especially a sight to see at night. It sports a dry cladding of Stonelam by Stonex India porcelain slab with concealed light, wraps the front and side creating a visual spectacle for the onlooker.



The showroom has a variety of world-class Veneers, Plywood and laminates on display. What makes it a league apart is the experience of selecting your preferred item. The showroom is fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology to help you to visualise your office and home with your desired wooden finish.

Apart from advanced tech, the showroom has a bunch of lavish amenities for its clients: a cosy rooftop lounge, a private theatre, a conference room and even a kids playroom. Whether you are an architect or a do it yourself-er, you can experience this store with your family.

Totally customer-centric, this experience store is all set to change the world's perspective of having a smooth shopping experience. With a lot more tech-driven innovations in the pipeline, there's no stopping the young gun Shashaank from achieving his dreams.

"Our main aim is to make the customer feel like the king they are, truly," adds Shashaank Somani, Founder of Somani Surfaces.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

