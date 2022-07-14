Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Arghya Chakravarty as Chief Operating Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., India's leading Media & Entertainment company, has appointed Arghya Chakravarty as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He will be spearheading the overall business operations of Shemaroo and will work with Hiren Gada, CEO, and the Senior Management Team to implement the strategic vision and values of the firm. His primary focus will be to scale and steer Shemaroo's numerous business verticals.

Arghya's previous stint was with Disney Star India where he was Executive Vice President - Ad Sales, Entertainment Business. In a career spanning close to three decades, Arghya has held various leadership positions in different sectors across a gamut of reputed organisations like Times Innovative Media, PepsiCo, and Asian Paints.

Kranti Gada in her role as the COO was instrumental in transforming the organisation from a B2B entity to a successful B2C brand. Under her able leadership, the organisation has launched various initiatives such as a robust broadcast network, an OTT platform, and several digital initiatives. She will now pass on the baton to Arghya. Kranti will now be the President, New Business Opportunities focusing on her passion and strengths to identify and build new business opportunities for the organisation.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment said, "In the last four years, Kranti and I have laid the foundation to build a strong, scalable, and professionally run organisation. I firmly believe that Arghya with his proven track record, expertise, and extensive experience is an ideal fit to attain Shemaroo's ambitions. I welcome him to the Shemaroo family and wish him all the best."

Kranti Gada, President, New Business Opportunities, Shemaroo Entertainment added, "We are thrilled to have Arghya join us at this juncture as we are celebrating 60 years of Shemaroo. Aligned with our vision, he brings with him deep domain expertise and he can steer our company's growth exponentially. With his three decades of experience with leading brands, I am confident that Arghya will help us scale new heights with a strong focus on B2C initiatives while staying true to our vision and core values."

Arghya Chakravarty, Chief Operating Officer, Shemaroo Entertainment said, "I am excited to come on board with Shemaroo, which has been a household name for entertainment in India for 60 years. I have been watching Shemaroo for the past few years and have been a great admirer of the way Hiren, Kranti, and the team have reinvented the businesses. They have kept the brand relevant to meet the modern consumer's tastes and moods. I look forward to further build and expand the business across platforms to create even more compelling value for the brand and our loyal consumers."

Arghya completed his Bachelors in Electronics and Communication from Birla Institute of Technology Mesra, which was followed by a Post-Graduation in Marketing Management from IIM-Calcutta.

