Sherringwood World School's comprehensive pedagogy transforming K-12 Education

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/SRV Media): Sherringwood World School, located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is now collaborating with several international organizations, such as Brainsmith, Young Indians, Thalir, High Scope Education, NAEYC, Early Childhood Education, etc. to provide students with high standards of education.

The international collaborations are aimed at aiding students to develop a global personality along with innovative pedagogy designed to enhance their academic experience.

The school recently announced coming up with a fully acclaimed international campus culture catering to the needs of modern-day children with its unique childcare setting and teaching methodologies with international exposure to ensure that the students will have access to application-oriented education, which will make learning fun.

Sherringwood World School promotes international topics of education, thereby building a strong foundation of cultural understanding with an international tie-up. The School is also providing students with innovative virtual learning tools. Another important feature of the international tie-up is that the faculties of the school are getting trained and certified for conducting innovative courses, which will help the students in the long run.



The Director of Sherringwood World School, Anirrud Vyas said, "We strive to create a professional, contemporary, innovative, effective, and technologically driven quality environment for world-class learning. Our Mission underlines the belief that the environment plays a crucial role for great learning to take place while innovative techniques and latest technologies can work wonders in the development of modern age children. We have adopted an all-encompassing, integrated method of teaching. Further, the three campuses of Sherringwood are conveniently located with our own transport system and 24/7 CCTV surveillance."



Sherringwood World School previously laid its focus on aspects like equality among students so that they can be treated in a secular way, balance of scholastics, and co-scholastic. The school, which was started with 20 students, now has 750. They have an Open-Air Theatre, Olympic-size swimming pool, laboratories, library, major sports, and classrooms with natural sunlight and air. The campus has ties with educational organizations like NAEYC, British Council Schools Online, International Reading Association, etc.



Anirrud Vyas further added, "We consider students as the real ambassadors and torch-bearers of any institute, who carry our name forward across the globe, who give us pride, happiness and satisfaction. Hence it is imperative that we leave no stone behind in doing all that we can for them."

The National Education Policy 2020 is a comprehensive framework for elementary and higher education in schools across India. Following the same, pre-schoolers (aged 3-5 years) at Sherringwood are indulged in brain-boosting sensory activities, messy fun, and fine and gross-motor skills enhancement.

Students from Grade-I onwards are imparted knowledge of the course and life skills. Sherringwood World School thus provides an innovative approach to life with a touch of the international education system.

For more details, visit: Sherringwood | Facebook | Instagram

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

