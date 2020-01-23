SheTalksTech initiative at Xebia for inclusive growth

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Jan 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Xebia, a Netherlands-based global IT services company, is working towards creating an inclusive and diverse workplace.

They started the SheTalksTech initiative around two years back in 2018 with an aim to have equilibrium in the diversity ratio.

The main objective of this initiative is to make Xebia the go-to place for women by being supportive and offering inclusive growth opportunities.

#SheTalksTech campaign is being initiated to inspire, celebrate, and connect more and more women in technology.

The initiative is directed towards providing an open and flexible working culture and growth opportunities for women so that more and more women join the organization and become a part of Xebia's growth story.

They have ensured that their evaluation process is purely merit-based and the best are suitably rewarded. In order to maintain the diversity ratio, the SheTalksTech initiative is focusing on increasing the female workforce to bridge the gender gap and create a meaningful and diverse ecosystem.

Further, to sustain their existing workforce and up-skill them, various internal initiatives are structured and introduced that encourage and help women professionals follow their passion.

These programs cater to women and provide them an open platform to share their challenges, learning aspirations so that a career progression path can be crafted for them.

Mentorship plays a very important role in guiding and helping women take the next step in their careers. Xebia is running an initiative 'Over a Cup of Coffee' where women professionals are aligned with a mentor to discuss their aspirations, challenges, and areas of interest.

The main objective of the program is to identify potential candidates to help them climb the ladder in their professional careers and support them to learn and grow professionally.

The mentor will guide them and give direction to move forward. This helps them charter a clear path towards their goal and understand ways of achieving it.

The young workforce can take guidance from the seniors and can find ways or resolutions to challenges that women face during various stages of their professional life. They can look up to someone as their role model or mentor.

It also gives a platform to women professionals to connect, network, and learn from each other's experiences.

The first series of the mentorship program - Over a cup of coffee - was conducted three months back in which 15 women professionals were aligned to a mentor to discuss their career goals and aspirations.

The second series of the program has started and has received tremendous response.

"The tech industry needs to foster, embrace, and promote women to positions of influence to create a more balanced future for the next generation and this is how success of the digital world must be redefined", expressed Aarti Saxena, Associate Director at Xebia.

