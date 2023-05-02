Shilpa Shinde graces Omaxe Group's Achievers Bash

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): North India's leading real estate group Omaxe Ltd organised a felicitation ceremony, Achiever's Bash, on 29th April for its channel partners. High performing channel partners were rewarded for their contribution in establishing Omaxe as the most sought after developer in Lucknow.

The event saw the attendance of over 600 channel partners with their families who were honoured at Golden Blossom Imperial Resorts in Lucknow. Shilpa Shinde, a popular television actress known for her role in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par hai attended the event as the Celebrity Guest.

The felicitation ceremony saw a warm welcome of channel partners with their family members and children. The event attendees witnessed the famous dance troupe Aasma's performance. Among the several activities planned for entertainment, the Violet band performance drew praise from everyone turning the evening into a cherishable experience. DJ Preet also made the spectators dance on the stage. The organisers also made special arrangements and dedicated activities for kids for their engagement. The show was anchored by Ekta Tiwari.



Talking about the role of channel partners behind Omaxe Group's towering success, Mukesh Kumar, Director & Business Head Uttar Pradesh Omaxe Group stated, "We would like to thank our channel partners for their consistent support. We are truly grateful to them for their solid contribution through the years. Their role in the consolidation and establishment of the organisation is outstanding. They are a respected and esteemed part of the Omaxe family."

The channel partners were ecstatic to hear the kind words and appreciated the efforts of Omaxe Group for the beautiful arrangements, presentations, and awards. Their families were equally spellbound to witness the hospitability of Omaxe Group. "The event will serve as a wonderful remembrance and beautiful memory of our association with Omaxe Group. We are deeply touched," said one of the channel partners at the event.

With a forward vision of turning dreams into reality, Omaxe Group has established itself as a leading realty player, expanding its presence across pan-India in cities such as Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow, Faridabad, Ludhiana, Vrindavan etc. The company has been in existence since 1987, providing world-class real estate services and projects and completing 36 years of establishment this year.

