Shine.com partners with Ed-tech Giant Seekho.ai for AI-Enabled Hiring

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shine.com, India's Leading Online Job and Recruitment Portal, has partnered with Seekho.ai, an AI-powered upskilling and placement platform, to help India's millions of graduates get the best entry level jobs. Seekho is backed by Sequoia's Surge program.

Instead of just plain CVs, they will use data rich candidate profiles to match with corporate JDs using an AI recommendation engine. This will allow our young graduates to maximise their CTC and for corporates to find the best fresh talent.

The higher education system in India faces a lot of problems. One of the biggest problems is the lack of campus hiring. This is because most companies are not able to find the right candidates through the traditional process of interviewing students on campus. Seekho believes that skills are more important than degrees, and these skills can be measured to create data rich candidate profiles. By bridging the gap between CVs and JDs, companies will be able to identify the best candidates for the job. This will help reduce the time and cost spent on recruiting candidates.

This partnership between Seekho and Shine is a great initiative toward solving India's problem of unemployability. Seekho works with dozens of Colleges and Universities pan-India, providing industry related training and placement support to tens of thousands of students - from undergraduate and postgraduate programs of different streams. Shine will help place these students through their expansive corporate network.

Speaking about this new partnership, Seekho Co-founder Divya Jain said, "The opportunity to maximize the potential of our workforce is very empowering and exciting. We are looking forward to working with Shine.com to fundamentally change the way corporates hire - by relying on verified skills."



Akhil Gupta, CEO of Shine.com added, "We are thrilled to work with Seekho and believe that this collaboration will help meet the industry need for a well-trained workforce. The skill and job matching are very important in realising our vision of a data driven future for Shine."

Shine.com connects job seekers and recruiters by accurately matching candidate profiles to the relevant job openings through an advanced 2-way matching technology. While most job portals only focus on getting candidates the next job, Shine focuses on the entire career growth of candidates. It is a part of Firefly e-Ventures, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hindustan Times group.

Seekho is a full stack AI powered platform for lifetime career goals. Backed by Sequoia Surge and Yuj Ventures, the platform helps students with curated and personalised career paths that are a blend of innovative learning and evaluation methodologies.

Currently, Seekho caters to 10+ career domains from marketing to cyber security for 100+ career goals. It implements 3 learning pedagogies: Active Learning, Collaborative learning, and Applied Learning through a blend of live projects, workshops, seminars, regular classes, competitions, internships, and placement drives.

