Shivam Srivastava appointed as Director (Fuel) of NTPC

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): India's largest power company, NTPC, on Monday announced the appointment of Shivam Srivastava for the post of Director (Fuel) of the company with effect from April 30.

Prior to his elevation to the post of director (fuel), he was working as chief general manager (CGM) and business unit head of Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project of NTPC Limited where he has been instrumental in ensuring fuel security and building self-reliance in coal supply to power projects of NTPC.

Shivam Srivastava, a mechanical engineering graduate from Kamala Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur (Avadh University), postgraduate in Business Management from MDI Gurgaon, had joined NTPC as a 13th batch executive trainee in 1988.



He has also undergone a leadership management course from Harvard Business School, Boston (US). In his professional career, he has accumulated over 34 years of experience with outstanding contributions in areas of fuel handling, fuel management, safety, plant operation and maintenance and in coal mining projects, according to a statement shared with stock exchanges.

His experience in the energy sector includes exposures as head of fuel management functions, head of operation and maintenance functions in power plants along with experience as Business Unit Head of two coal mining projects of NTPC.

Shares of NTPC ended with 0.61 per cent up at Rs 172 apiece on Friday. In the past days, the shares of the energy giant went up 0.73 per cent, according to BSE. (ANI)

