Shoolini breaks into the top 100 universities league

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Himachal Pradesh based Shoolini University, which was established just 12 years ago, has been ranked among the top 100 universities in the country by the Government of India's National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF).

The 2021 rankings were declared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a function in the national Capital.

Shoolini University's School of Pharmaceuticals has been ranked at 36th place across the country, while the Faculty of Management has been placed in the 76-100 bracket. Its School of Engineering has been ranked 102nd in the country.

This is the first time that the University, which has ranked top in Himachal Pradesh, has been included in the top 100 list. For the last four consecutive years it was being ranked in the 101-150 category. In the over-all ranking it is among top five universities in the region north of Delhi which includes Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

It has also been ranked about top 200 institutions in the country which include IIMs, IITs and other established institutions. The country has about one lakh institutions of higher learning. This implies that Shoolini is among the top 0.2 per cent of institutions of higher education in the country.



Congratulating the researchers and faculty members of the University, Chancellor Prof P K Khosla said it was a matter of great pride for the University to attain such prestigious rankings. He said the University would now strive to get into the top 50 universities of the country by next year.

Talking about the streak of Innovation at Shoolini University, Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said that the research being done was at par with international standards, which is the hallmark of a great institution.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said the university has achieved the ranking because of its exceptional faculty and researchers. He said all efforts would be made to achieve the target of getting in the top league of global universities.

The School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Faculty of Management Department did better than all other universities in Himachal Pradesh. The pharmacy college has been rated 36th out of over 300 universities ranked country wide while the Management Department was ranked in the 76-100 out of over 550 such institutions in the country.

The state has five government universities and 17 private universities but no other university figures in the top 100 list of universities.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.


