Shoolini University aces Global Scimago ratings

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Solan-based Shoolini University has been ranked the top university by Scimago in the northern region comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Chandigarh and 16th rank in the category of research across the country.

Scimago institution's rankings are regarded as one of the most objective rankings because experts evaluate universities and scientific organisations based on information from international databases rather than applications.

In the subject-wise category, Shoolini University has secured several top positions among Indian universities:

* 1st place among Indian universities in Chemistry

* 4th position in Environmental Sciences



* 4th rank in Physics and Astronomy

* 12th in Energy

The Scimago ranking list includes 4126 premiers higher educational institutions worldwide. As many as 549 Chinese and 511 universities from the United States have made it to institutions rankings.

Established institutions such as Panjab University and PGIMER have always been recognised by the Scimago rankings as being some of the top universities in the region. Shoolini University, which is a private institution set up in 2009, has been ranked third in the region after these institutions.

According to the latest report published by SCImagoLab, PGIMER Chandigarh (20th all-India position) is placed at number two and Solan-based Shoolini University (37th all-India rank) is placed at number three in the northern region comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Institutions Rankings (http://www.scimagoir.com/) is a global ranking of scientific institutions published by SCImago Laboratories in partnership with Elsevier and is entirely focused on research. The analysis is based on indicators like the quality of academic research output, innovation outputs, and societal impact, which is measured by their web visibility. The SCImago Institutions Rankings evaluate the research performance of leading research institutions in the world, using bibliometric data from Elsevier's SCOPUS.

