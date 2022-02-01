Shoolini University Founder & Pro Chancellor honoured

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shoolini University Founder and Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand has been ranked among Under-50 Business Corporate leaders by Business Mint, a leading market research Company.

The organisation honours outstanding Indian business executives and organisations for their dedication to excellence, best practices, and creative tactics since the awards were instituted in 2018. The awards, which define and honour vision, promote the spirit of achievement, and reward excellence in business leadership in India.

Vishal Anand, who is a well-known entrepreneur and investor, has been honoured under the University Education category. He said he was proud of the fact that Shoolini University, of which he is one of the founders, is today India's No.1 Research platform and No. 6 in Asia.

Accepting the honour, Anand said that soon after his MBA, he gave up offer from a US investment banking firm to devote himself to contributing to his home state of Himachal Pradesh in the fields of Automotive, media, retail, healthcare and hospitality which has brought some of the best products to the state.



Anand said that he would like to invite startups and entrepreneurs from across the country to come and invest in Himachal. "It's a state that will help you build your dreams and give you an amazing life in the Himalayas," he added.

Business Mint said the leaders who have contributed to and impacted the Indian economy, as well as visionaries behind today's exceptional firms, are recognised and honoured by the Nationwide Awards.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

